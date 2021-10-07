U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

Rapid Growth in Drug Discovery and New Therapy Research Spurring Sales of Chromatographic Separation Resins to reach 2x by 2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's latest industry analysis, the global chromatographic separation resins market was valued at over US$ 1 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Persistence Market Research Logo
Persistence Market Research Logo

The process of chromatography is essential in the purification of monoclonal antibodies. Development of innovative systems with reference to chromatographic separation resins for their application in therapeutic areas of oncology have led to advanced processes and demand for monoclonal antibody isolation and purification.

Demand for therapeutic treatments such as Alzheimer's and inflammatory disorders as well as autoimmune disorders has resulted in increased application of chromatographic separation resins for efficient production processes in drug development.

Although the market has witnessed advancements of technology in terms of chromatographic techniques, lack of trained professionals for operation of instruments poses a restrictive factor market growth of.

Opportunistic growth awaits key players in terms of new drug development and patent protection of biologic drugs. Major companies in the developmental process of new drugs have established patent mitigation strategies for older drugs with near-expiry patents. The opportunity for development of biosimilars due to this factor will lead to higher process demand for chromatographic separation resins over the coming years.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32828

· On 1st October 2021, as a result of close work with Navigo Proteins on the ligand development and partnership with Purolite Life Sciences on Praesto® agarose bead technology, will to prove to yield exceptional purity in a single chromatography step.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product, synthetic products are expected to hold over 95% market value share by the end of 2031, primarily because of the presence of key market players for production worldwide.

  • Based on technology, affinity chromatography is leading with over 35% market share, owing to increasing robustness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

  • Biopharmaceutical companies dominate the end user segment with a share of around 42% due to increasing number of bio pharmaceutical companies focusing on the development and commercial manufacturing of biosimilar drugs.

  • By region, Europe is slated to be the largest market with a value share of around 45% by 2031.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32828

"Advancements in technology and application of chromatographic separation resins in drug discovery are anticipated to drive market expansion," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Acquisitions, mergers, expansion, and product launches are key strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators for technology transfer and to increase their consumer base in different geographies.

  • On 15 February 2016, KANEKA entered into a supply agreement with Pall Corporation for the sale of KANEKA KanCapA Protein-A Chromatography Resin.

  • In 2014, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired GnuBio, Inc., a developer of droplet-based DNA sequencing technology, to expand its technology portfolio and establish a new research and technology center at Cambridge.

  • In February 2019, Danaher announced its intention to buy GE Biopharma – the biopharmaceutical division of GE Healthcare, and closed the acquisition process in March 2020. Danaher thus acquired GE Biopharma's affinity resins, ion exchange resins, and mixed mode resins space.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32828

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the chromatographic separation resin market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the product (native and synthetic), technology (affinity chromatography, anion exchange chromatography, cation exchange chromatography, size exclusion chromatography and hydrophobic interaction chromatography), and end user (biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations and academic institutes), across five key regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact :
Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapid-growth-in-drug-discovery-and-new-therapy-research-spurring-sales-of-chromatographic-separation-resins-to-reach-2x-by-2031-301395083.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

