Rapid Implementation of Electrotherapy in Musculoskeletal Disorder Treatment Enhancing Efficacy of Neurorehabilitation Devices: Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Numerous Studies on Neural Interfaces, Increasing Approvals of Neurorehabilitation Devices by International Regulatory Bodies, And Multimodal Rehabilitative Approaches Are Anticipated To Open Up New Revenue Opportunities for Market Players

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of neurorehabilitation devices are anticipated to surge at a stellar CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2026.



Increased rates of neurological illnesses, rising patient awareness, and an increase in the target patient population, who are primarily elderly people across the globe, are the main drivers for industry expansion.

Traumatic brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nerve injuries, as well as neuromuscular illnesses, can significantly impact a patient's life. Neurorehabilitation devices play a crucial part in the treatment of patients with chronic diseases by improving the understanding of the design formulation, measurement quantification, and regulation of the control systems of biomedical equipment.

For Critical Insights on Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7600

Through the use of neurorehabilitation devices, immediate feedback, passive full body monitoring, and subsequent movement analysis, kinetic and kinematic parameters of human movements are determined and measured. There are more neurological stroke cases, which is leading to a rise in the demand for robotic rehabilitation equipment that can cure stroke-related problems.

To control pain, regain range of motion, and treat musculoskeletal problems, physiotherapists employ a variety of methods, including electrotherapy. Physiotherapists use specialized equipment to give individualized doses of electrical stimulation to the nerves, muscles, or tendons of the body to cure injuries, speed up recovery, and provide pain relief.

The market is expanding as a result of several factors, including the growing ageing population, increased use of wearable technology and rehabilitation robotics, occurrence of more recent neurological illnesses, and technological innovation for the development of neurorehabilitation devices.

Story continues

What Restraints are Impeding Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Expansion?

“Lack of Skilled Professionals & High Price of Neurorehabilitation Devices Hampering Market Growth”

The high price of new neurorehabilitation devices highlights the question of affordability, which restrains the market growth. Moreover, the market for neurorehabilitation devices is impacted by a lack of funding for product innovation.

In the past ten years, patients, therapists, and doctors have all started using these devices for neuro-rehab care. To assure physician competency and patient safety, accreditation norms and uniformity in product training are still absent.

As a result of product failure, neurorehabilitation equipment failure has been noted in clinical practice. These factors are hampering the neurorehabilitation market growth.

To learn more about Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7600

Key Segments Covered in the Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry Survey

By Product :



Neurorobotic Systems

Brain Computer Interface Wearable Devices Brain Stimulators



By Application :



Stroke

Parkinson’s Disease Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Cerebral Palsy Multiple Sclerosis Others



By End User :



Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Others



By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Neurorehabilitation device manufacturers are working to raise knowledge about the use and advantages of neurorehabilitation robots among patients and healthcare professionals.

Collaborations for the creation of new products and the enhancement of distribution networks are some of the strategic activities that major businesses are engaging in.

For instance,

In 2022, SpineX started recruiting participants for a clinical trial of the SCONE Device, which was designed to assess the device's effectiveness and safety in treating neurogenic bladder.



Get Customization on Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7600

Key players in the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Neofect

AlterG, Inc.

Eodyne

Kinestica

Hocoma AG

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Biometrics Ltd.

Bioness Inc.



Key Takeaways from Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Study

The global neurorehabilitation devices market is currently valued at US$ 1.3 billion.

The market in Japan is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

The market in Canada is projected to surge ahead at 14.5% CAGR through 2026.

The brain computer interface segment, under products, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2026.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Neurointerventional Devices Market- The neurointerventional devices market was worth US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand 2.1X by the end of the decade.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market- Demand for polymerase chain reaction tests is anticipated to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2021-end, further expanding to US$ 12 Bn at the conclusion of the 2021-2031 assessment period, according to a recent report published by Fact.MR.

Medical Beds Market- The global medical beds market amassed revenue worth US$ 3.8 Bn in 2020. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has recently published a revised analysis, which estimates the market to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and be valued at around US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031.

Medical Foods Market- The global sales of medical foods market garnered a market value of US$ 20 Bn in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 32.6 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

Animal Vaccines Market- The global sales of animal vaccines is forecast to garner a market value of US$ 12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.2% by accumulating a market value of US$ 29 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Laboratory Information Management System Market- Laboratory Information Management System analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global revenue of Laboratory Information Management System in 2021 was held at US$ 1.8 Bn. With 8.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Dermatology CRO Market- Newly-released Dermatology CRO industry analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global revenue of Dermatology CRO in 2021 was held at US$ 4 Bn. With 9.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Surgical Medical Laser Systems Market- The global surgical medical laser systems market is set to record a market value of US$ 3.18 Bn in 2022, with an indication of positive and rapid market growth rate at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market- The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2020 and is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by 2028. Demand for endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) is expected to increase at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Cochlear Implant Market- The global sales of Cochlear Implant Market in 2021 was held at US$ 2.2Bn. With 14.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



