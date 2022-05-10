Rapid internet growth, at around 15% Y-O-Y to drive data center development in Vietnam. Vietnam Data Center Market Size to Reach $751 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Vietnam data center market size was valued at $511 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $751 million by 2027.

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According the Arizton’s latest research report, the Vietnam data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. In terms of general construction, core & shell contributes to around 50% of the cost, followed by installation, design & engineering, project management, and commissioning contributing to around 30%-35%.

Vietnam Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $751 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $511 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.6% MARKET SIZE (AREA) 145.5 thousand sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 29.2 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $240 Million (2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Highlights

Vietnam has witnessed more than a 20% increase in investments in 2021 compared to 2020 due to investments from colocation providers such as CMC Telecom, NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First, among others.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are the primary data center hubs in Vietnam. With 12 third-party data center facilities, Hanoi contributed to around 40% of the overall existing capacity in the Vietnam market.

The introduction of the data localization law, which comes under the cybersecurity law and mandates that operators must establish a local data center in Vietnam, has been a major driving factor for the Vietnamese data center market.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government transformed the country digitally with various initiatives, including the National Public Services Portal, National Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025, and National e-document Exchange.

FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC) are some significant data center operators in the country.

Vietnam aims to generate around 30% of its electricity via renewable sources and reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 8% by 2030. By 2045, renewable energy is expected to contribute to over 50% of the overall capacity.

Segmentation Analysis

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM))

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Juniper Networks

NEC Vietnam (NEC)

NetApp

Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Aurecon

Archetype Group

AWP Architects

Apave

Delta Group

GreenViet

Sato Kogyo

USDC Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Cummins

Caterpillar

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Rittal

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv Group

New Entrants

Data Center First

Edge data Centres

