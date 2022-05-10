U.S. markets closed

Rapid internet growth, at around 15% Y-O-Y to drive data center development in Vietnam. Vietnam Data Center Market Size to Reach $751 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Vietnam data center market size was valued at $511 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $751 million by 2027.

Chicago, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According the Arizton’s latest research report, the Vietnam data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. In terms of general construction, core & shell contributes to around 50% of the cost, followed by installation, design & engineering, project management, and commissioning contributing to around 30%-35%.

Vietnam Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$751 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$511 Billion

CAGR (2022-2027)

6.6%

MARKET SIZE (AREA)

145.5 thousand sq. Feet (2027)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)

29.2 MW (2027)

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$240 Million (2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights

  • Vietnam has witnessed more than a 20% increase in investments in 2021 compared to 2020 due to investments from colocation providers such as CMC Telecom, NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First, among others.

  • Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are the primary data center hubs in Vietnam. With 12 third-party data center facilities, Hanoi contributed to around 40% of the overall existing capacity in the Vietnam market.

  • The introduction of the data localization law, which comes under the cybersecurity law and mandates that operators must establish a local data center in Vietnam, has been a major driving factor for the Vietnamese data center market.

  • As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Government transformed the country digitally with various initiatives, including the National Public Services Portal, National Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025, and National e-document Exchange.

  • FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC) are some significant data center operators in the country.

  • Vietnam aims to generate around 30% of its electricity via renewable sources and reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 8% by 2030. By 2045, renewable energy is expected to contribute to over 50% of the overall capacity.

Segmentation Analysis

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC and CRAH Units

  • Chillers Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Fire Detection & Suppression

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM))

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Why Should You Buy This Research?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Vietnam colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in Vietnam by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Datacenter investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing Vietnam data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Vietnam data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Vietnam

    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 23

    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

    • Coverage: 4 Cities

    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Vietnam

    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

    • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • The Vietnam data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • IBM

  • Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

  • Juniper Networks

  • NEC Vietnam (NEC)

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

  • Aurecon

  • Archetype Group

  • AWP Architects

  • Apave

  • Delta Group

  • GreenViet

  • Sato Kogyo

  • USDC Technology

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Cummins

  • Caterpillar

  • Cyber Power Systems

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Fuji Electric

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • KOHLER

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Trane Technologies

  • Vertiv Group

New Entrants

  • Data Center First

  • Edge data Centres

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


