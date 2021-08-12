U.S. markets closed

Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26, 2021

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
·2 min read
LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Company management will host a webcast conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results beginning at 1:30pm Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021. The conference call will be available to investors via live webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/. The webcast will then be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company’s flagship Growth Direct® platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® platform brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@rapidmicrobio.com

Media Contact:
media@rapidmicrobio.com


