Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment of Andy Keys as Chief Commercial Officer

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
·2 min read
LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (Rapid Micro), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran life sciences executive Andy Keys to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Keys joins Rapid Micro from Quanterix Corporation (Quanterix), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Operations. Drawing upon two decades of experience as a biopharmaceutical scientist, commercial leader, and life sciences executive, he will oversee Rapid Micro’s global sales, service, and validation teams beginning October 1, 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Andy to the Rapid Micro team,” said President and CEO Robert Spignesi. “His leadership record delivering global growth for life sciences technology companies offers an ideal fit for this new position, helping us to ensure that we are positioned for success in the years to come.”

Prior to Quanterix, Keys excelled in sales leadership roles at SomaLogic and Molecular Devices after starting his career as a field application scientist. He holds a master’s degree in Biomedical Science from University of Massachusetts Medical School and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Southern Illinois University.

“I’m excited to join Rapid Micro and lead a team that is setting the world standard for microbiology quality control automation,” said Keys. “The Growth Direct® System has vast commercial potential with its robust technology, proven validation process, and highly experienced support team. I am eager to help the company realize that potential.”

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company’s flagship Growth Direct® System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

Investors:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@rapidmicrobio.com


