Rapid Nutrition Expands Global Online Distribution with New Amazon Store

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Advancing its direct-to-consumer channels through the industry leader in online sales, Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB:RPNRF)(SW:RAP), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with extensive worldwide distribution networks, recently launched its Amazon USA store. Rapid Nutrition will continue its Amazon rollout throughout Europe, with the UK site slated for the later in 2021.

"Our management team continues to adapt during the global pandemic with its focus on delivering the best in organic health and wellness products directly to consumers across the globe," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "We look forward to welcoming new customers in the United States dedicated to wellness in the new year while supporting investors worldwide with expanded outreach."

With the aim of becoming "earth's most customer-centric company," Amazon boasted record net revenue of about $280 million in 2019, thanks to ongoing growth in online sales. The United States is expected to be home to 300 million online shoppers by 2023-more than 90 percent of the country's population-and nearly half of U.S. shoppers reporting buying their first online item on Amazon.

The new Amazon shop for Rapid Nutrition's SystemLS line shares the company's fresh approach to a healthy lifestyle through organic protein shakes and bars with "real food, real science, real results."

Continuing its expansion throughout the United States, the company has also increased its international distribution agreements. Further, Rapid Nutrition continues to grow its consumer outreach through social media and its redesigned website, helping shoppers make informed choices about healthy eating habits to achieve their wellness goals.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

