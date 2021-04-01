U.S. markets closed

Rapid Nutrition PLC ("Rapid Nutrition", the "Company" or the "Group") Annual Results; Evolving With Innovation and Insight to Deliver Sustainable Year-End Results

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW:RAP)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural wellness company dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, announced the publication of its Annual Results for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Financial Highlights

The Group delivered a positive revenue performance against unprecedented trading conditions. This was driven by some good overall gains with solid growth in Australian sales which was expected due to the reasonable success Australia has achieved managing COVID-19 .

The group extended it's accounting reference date by 6 months (in accordance with ISA 1 to coincide with the calendar year in addition to avoiding a busy trading period as a result of the global pandemic in 2020.

*Revenue grew by 46% to $4.55m for FY2020 period-end (FY2019 $3.1m)

The annual financial report has been published on the company's website and can be viewed here.

With continued growth anticipated for the remainder of the year as the company progresses its strategy of bringing to market innovative science-based organic products, across multiple categories, which it believes will anchor future earnings.

Further enquiries
ir@rnplc.com

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC(SW:RAP)(OTCQB:RPNRF): Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement:

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b). *Revenue FY2020 - is for the period 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2020 compared to FY2019 covering the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 FY2019.

SOURCE: Rapid Nutrition Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638562/Rapid-Nutrition-PLC-Rapid-Nutrition-the-Company-or-the-Group-Annual-Results-Evolving-With-Innovation-and-Insight-to-Deliver-Sustainable-Year-End-Results

