U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,639.25
    +41.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,989.00
    +281.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,890.25
    +146.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.50
    +24.20 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.63
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.80
    +13.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.40 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.28
    +0.34 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0118 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7650
    +0.0450 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,472.17
    +339.10 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.52
    -5.66 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.99
    +50.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Rapid progression in Drug Delivery techniques will bolster the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market to reach US$ 68.4 Bn by 2032 end. Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

U.S. Leading Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Rising Prevalence of Heart Diseases Driving Demand across Germany

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market is expected to reach a value of US$ 68.4 Bn in 2032, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 31.8 Bn in 2021, the target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 34.1 Bn in 2022. The surge in chronic illnesses coupled with high preference for oral drug delivery owing to various advantages will fuel the growth of the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market over the forecast period.

The oral controlled release drug delivery system delivers a drug in a controlled and predictable way over a span of time or at an already determined position in the gastrointestinal tract. Most patients and healthcare workers prefer oral dosage forms due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. This positively impacts the target market.

For more Insights Download Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4400

Besides, the rapid swell in the cases of chronic and infectious diseases like T.B., cancer, heart conditions, diabetes, and others also contribute to the rising demand for oral controlled release drug delivery technology. Again, an inclination for oral medication as well as increasing spending on oral medications further drives the target market.

Moreover, many manufacturers in this field are constantly seeking unique ways to develop and create novel complex drug products with customized launch trends. In this aspect, the usage of 3D printing technology for the manufacturer and designing of oral formulations is anticipated to generate multiple profitable opportunities for oral controlled release drug delivery technology manufacturers. This technique may be utilized to deliver multiple doses of drugs at small scale and to enhance drug formulations. Hence, 3D printing technique can create lucrative prospects for manufacturers to apply in their product innovation, research and development department for drug formulations.

Other factors like the emergence of super generics, implementation of new and advanced technologies, along with the increasing number of contract manufacturing facilities for oral solid dosage forms & liquid dosage forms as well as enhanced patient compliance drive the growth of the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market over the projected period.

“Rising usage of 3D printing technology in designing and manufacturing of oral formulations will facilitate the creation of lucrative growth opportunities for the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Takeaways:

  • Complex supply chain and low R&D spendings impede the target market growth.

  • The oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in the U.S. will grow at a 7.0% CAGR.

  • Japan’s oral controlled release drug delivery technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period.

  • The growing cases of heart conditions fuel the target market growth in Germany.

  • By dosage, solid dosage is anticipated to record a high CAGR.

  • The dissolution controlled release system segment will likely lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape 

AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson. among others are some of the major players in the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on combining existing molecular entities with new ones to research clinical indications for controlled release mechanisms and strengthen the overall market prospects. These enterprises are employing tactics like partnerships and collaborations to expand their revenue shares.

More Insights into Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of drug release system (dissolution controlled release system, diffusion controlled release system, osmotically controlled release system, dissolution and diffusion controlled release system, ion exchange resins controlled release system, hydro-dynamically balanced drug delivery system, others), dosage form (solid dosage form, semisolid/ liquid/ suspensions), and region.

For Your Queries, Talk to an Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4400

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the solid dosage segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the next decade. This segment will likely remain popular among end-users due to lower manufacturing costs, better physical and chemical stability, and easy-to-carry and consume aspect. In terms of drug release system, the dissolution controlled release system category will dominate the market over the forecast period due to properties like highest effectiveness and lowest side effects.

Based on region, the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in Japan is anticipated to present substantial growth due to high preference for oral medication in the country. Advancements in pharmaceutical sector and increasing investments in R&D activities by biopharma enterprises is likely to push the regional market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Other nations like Germany and the United States will also undergo notable growth during 2022-2032.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Research

Drug Release System:

  • Dissolution Controlled Release System

  • Diffusion Controlled Release System

  • Osmotically Controlled Release System

  • Dissolution and Diffusion Controlled Release System

  • Ion Exchange Resins Controlled Release System

  • Hydro-dynamically Balanced Drug Delivery System

  • Others

Dosage Form:

  • Solid Dosage Forms

  • Semisolid/Liquid/Suspensions

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oral-controlled-release-drug-delivery-technology-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market Trends : As per the study, demand in the market will expand at 6.4% CAGR, to reach a valuation of ~US$ 1.0 Bn in 2032.

Drug Delivery Technology Market Forecast :  The overall demand for drug delivery technology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around 137,615.91 Million by 2032

Drug Delivery Solutions Market Size : The global drug delivery solutions market size was valued at US$ 94.3 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 181.9 Bn by the end of 2031, exhibiting growth at 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Share : During the assessment period, the global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 1600 Bn in 2021 to US$ 3000 Bn by 2032.

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market Size : Geographically biopharmaceutical oral drug delivery market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit U.S. Households This Winter

    Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

  • Divisive Startup Kingpin Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukr

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

    Mass resignations of US staff are ‘paralyzing’ Chinese chip industry

  • Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) revised its fiscal fourth-quarter outlook on Oct. 12 in response to the Biden Administration's new restrictions on the export of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment to China.

  • How Much Should You Put in Your Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

    Part of retirement planning is figuring out if your retirement income will last. Find out if your retirement savings will provide the standard of living you want.

  • Automobili Pininfarina is 'overwhelmed with positive response' to luxury EV: CEO

    Automobili Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson is driving change at the top of the car world food chain, meaning the high end, ultra luxury segment with the Battista GT hypercar. Each car is handmade in Italy by one of the venerated design houses in the business, taking nearly 2,000 man hours, and is powered by four Rimac-sourced electric motors at each well producing an astounding 1900 horsepower. And if you have to ask, each car costs over $2 million.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • An Investor's Look at Semiconductors

    "They are in everything from the remote control on your TV to the fastest supercomputers in the world, to healthcare devices, to our military's weapons systems."