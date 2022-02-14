U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,411.34
    -7.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,563.31
    -174.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,837.76
    +46.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.97
    +11.83 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.08
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.60
    +22.50 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.49 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9880
    +0.0330 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5270
    +0.1170 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,646.57
    +299.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.83
    +18.62 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.35
    -138.67 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Rapid Prototyping Material Market size worth $ 2282.8 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 28.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Growing demand for Rapid Prototyping Material from end-user industries, application of 3D printing, development of cost effective prototyping materials, are some of the factors to boost the Rapid Prototyping Material Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Rapid Prototyping Material Market" By Material Type (Ceramics, Metals, and Alloys), By End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Electronics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Rapid Prototyping Material Market size was valued at USD 658.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2282.8 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 28.50% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=216048

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rapid Prototyping Material Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Rapid Prototyping Material Market Overview

Driver- Rapid prototyping is used in the additive manufacturing process to build testing models, which are particularly important for casting and tooling, and are expected to drive the rapid prototyping materials industry. The use of 3D printing technology for prototyping applications has been introduced in highly important end-use industries such as aerospace and defense and healthcare. Rapid prototyping is a word that refers to a set of technologies that are used to generate actual products from computer-aided design (CAD) data in a step-by-step fashion. These "three-dimensional printers" allow designers to readily build tangible prototypes of their designs instead of only two-dimensional sketches.

Cos of the significance of time in consumer product sales, rapid prototyping is commonly employed in the creation of consumer products and electronics. Rapid prototyping has led to the development of novel materials with improved performance and the ability to standardize based on the prototype. The most widely utilized materials for rapid prototyping are metals, polymers, and ceramics, with polymers being the most prevalent in the industry.

Restraints- High material costs, synchronization between prototyping and production materials, and a low adoption rate of rapid prototyping in emerging economies are all major issues limiting the Rapid Prototyping Materials Market's growth. The Rapid Prototyping Materials Market is likely to be driven by high R&D investments by leading industry players.

Opportunity – Rapid prototyping (RP) is a novel manufacturing process that enables the rapid manufacture of computer models created using 3D computer-aided design software. The automotive, aerospace, defense, and other manufacturing industries are the primary end-users of rapid prototyping.

Key Developments in Rapid Prototyping Material Market

  • August 17, 2020, Continuous Composites, the inventor of Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology, is deepening its collaboration with Arkema (CF3D).

  • September 10, 2021. 3D Systems introduces VisiJet Wax Jewel Red, a new material for jewelry design.

  • Dec 20, 2021, Oxford Performance Materials (OPM) has been hired by Boeing to 3D print parts for the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Early next year, the Starliner will take to the skies OPM has already started shipping the OXFAB parts to Boeing, where they will be installed.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Arkema, 3D Systems, Inc., CRS Holdings Inc., EOS, DSM, Oxford Performance Materials, Sandvik AB, Höganäs AB, Renishaw plc., GENERAL ELECTRIC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rapid Prototyping Material Market On the basis of Material Type, End-User, and Geography.

  • Rapid Prototyping Material Market, By Material Type

  • Rapid Prototyping Material Market, By End-User

  • Rapid Prototyping Material Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Invisible Ink Market By Product (UV Fluorescent Inks, Thermochromatic Inks, Infrared Fluorescent Inks), By Application (Banknotes, Official Identity Documents, Tax Banderoles), By Printing Method (Letterpress, Offset, Intaglio), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Adhesives Market By Type (Water-based Adhesives, Hot-Melt Adhesives), By Application (Automotive, Packaging Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

3D Printing Automotive Market By Technology (Stereolithography, Electronic Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling), By Material Type (Metal, Polymer), By Application (Production, Prototyping), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Flat Glass Market By Type (Float, Rolled, and Sheet), By Product (Simple Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass), By End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 3D Printing Material Companies – Manufacturing made simpler

Visualize Rapid Prototyping Material Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapid-prototyping-material-market-size-worth--2282-8-million-globally-by-2028-at-28-50-cagr-verified-market-research-301481490.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 3M sees earnings hit from waning mask demand

    The company is expecting total sales growth in the range of 1% to 4% for 2022, slower than a near 10% growth recorded a year earlier. Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $10.15 to $10.65 per share, the mid-point of which was slightly above the estimates of $10.36 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. 3M also plans to invest about $4 billion in 2022 toward research and development and capital expenditures.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • George Soros Buys a Big Rivian Stake

    George Soros’ family investment office, Soros Fund Management, revealed a new stake in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive When a notable investor buys into a company it can boost a stock. This filing is, essentially, a confirmation that Soros bought in on the deal.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Splunk Stock Surges on Report of $20 Billion Cisco Buyout Offer

    Splunk shares rose 10% after a WSJ report that Cisco had made a $20 billion plus offer; talks not active

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • 1 Semiconductor Giant to Consider Buying Today

    After struggling in the early days of 2022, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recovered much of its losses in the past few days. Investor sentiment for the company has improved dramatically after stellar fourth-quarter earnings results (ended Dec. 31, 2021). The company has also given very strong guidance for fiscal 2022 -- revenues are expected to grow 31% year over year to $21.5 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin to reach 51%.