U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +59.50 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,921.00
    +383.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,517.50
    +231.75 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.50
    +31.60 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.40
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.90
    +9.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.27 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    +0.0064 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -2.35 (-7.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7620
    +0.1420 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,913.66
    +695.87 (+3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.67
    +17.31 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.77
    +125.01 (+1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Rapid Prototyping Materials Market to cross $1.3 Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the rapid prototyping materials industry are Arkema S.A., Stratasys, 3D Systems, Inc., Covestro AG, EOS GmbH, CRP Technology S.r.l., Materialise, Tethon 3D, Nexa3D, DSM, Envisiontec GmbH, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Höganäs AB, Optomec Inc., and Dow.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market is projected to exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2030.

The growing penetration of prototyping in the aerospace and automotive sectors is set to drive the rapid prototyping materials industry trends. Advancements in rapid prototyping technology, along with the thriving medical sector, are projected to increase the demand for rapid prototyping materials. For instance, in September 2022, Surgalign Holdings, a spine surgery expert, expanded its Fortlink product portfolio with the addition of a range of interbody fusion devices featuring TiPlus technology. The product range has 3D-printed titanium alloy interbody cages that leverage the benefits of additive manufacturing while accommodating clinical requirements.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5356


High prices associated with the product are a major restraining factor for market expansion. Rapid prototyping entails an extensive procedure of manufacturing products that require high investments in materials and machinery, which is hampering product penetration. However, a positive regulatory outlook promoting the integration of fast and effective techniques to strengthen manufacturing industries is foreseen to help manufacturers overcome the issue.

Quick turnaround time to push demand for polymer rapid prototyping material

Based on material, rapid prototyping materials market into polymer, metal, ceramic, and others. Polymer segment is slated to depict considerable CAGRof over 7.5% CAGR through the assessment timeline. Polymers viz., ABS, PLA, PETG, PC, etc. offer various advantages in rapid prototyping, including ease of manufacturing and fast turnaround time, which is set to boost their adoption for prototyping in automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods industries.

CNC machining segment to depict an appreciable growth

Rapid prototyping materials market from the CNC machining technology segment is forecast to showcase notable expansion over the review timespan. The segment growth is attributed to its fast processing time, easy modification, and high accuracy. Driven by the compatibility of materials, such as metals, plastics, and more, with the process, the CNC machining segment is projected to reach a valuation of USD 370 million by 2030.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 202 market data tables & 22 figures & charts from the report, “Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Size, By Material (Polymer, Metal, Ceramic), By Technology (Additive [Fused Deposition Modelling {FDM}, Stereolithography {SLA}, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS}], Subtractive & Compressive [CNC Machining, Casting]), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Medical, Academic, Aerospace, Government & Military), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022–2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/rapid-prototyping-materials-market

Popularity of air travel to stimulate product uptake in aerospace applications

Aerospace application segment is anticipated to capture more than 11% share in the rapid prototyping materials market by 2030. Rapid prototyping facilitates a quick turnaround time, ease of modification, and the capability to process a wide range of materials, which is propelling the demand for prototyping technology. Additionally, growing air passenger traffic is foreseen to augment aircraft production, thereby bolstering segment growth.

Asia Pacific market to benefit from rising product utilization in automotive production

Rapid prototyping materials market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at 8.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. The growing prominence of prototyping in automotive production is a major factor accelerating regional growth in the foreseeable future. In addition, mounting expenditure and supportive government initiatives is promoting product penetration in the government & military sectors, which is expected to foster APAC rapid prototyping materials industry outlook.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5356

Strategic partnerships to shape the competitive dynamics in the coming years

Competitive landscape of the rapid prototyping materials market is inclusive of Arkema S.A., Stratasys, 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, CRP Technology S.R.L., Tethon 3D, Nexa3D, DSM, and Dow, among others. These companies are actively introducing new products, improving product reliability, and working on strategic collaborations and mergers to maintain their market position.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Rec

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?

    The market has been sniffing out a cyclical downturn for the semiconductor industry for a while now, and memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is finally confirming that it's here. Micron did report record annual revenue for its recently completed 2022 fiscal year ($30.8 billion, an 11% increase from 2021), but the final quarter of the year (ended Sept. 1) was a dud. Ahead of this tumble in sales, Micron's stock price tanked 44% so far in 2022.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate climbed ab

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $6.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day.

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    October conjures visions of haunted houses, ghostly apparitions, and leering jack-o'-lanterns. The S&P 500 is down 24% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 33%, putting both indexes in the jaws of a bear market. High-quality companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have seen their stock prices fall into bargain territory, creating an excellent buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Bulls Storm Into Stocks, Bonds Amid Peak-Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A bullish start to the fourth quarter deepened in global markets, lifting US index futures and Treasuries, as investors wagered the end of monetary tightening is mere months away. The dollar slid for a second day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets Wra