Rapid Replacement of Halogen Lights by LED Variants Driving Market for Medical Lighting Technologies: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Key players in the medical lighting technologies market are investing in R&D to produce advanced medical lights. Acquire Fact.MR’s new report to know more.

Rockville, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global medical lighting technologies market is valued at US$ 8.21 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 16.15 billion by 2033.

Medical lighting has the advantage of having multiple arrangements of tiny light sources fixed at various angles to aid in shadow lessening for a more constant surgical light. Surgical experts lean into the region of illumination created by the operation room lights. This helps illuminate the subject's true colour more precisely than bulb lighting.

The use of LEDs as operation room lights has many benefits over conventional halogen medical lights, including lower electricity consumption, longer life, less heat generation, and lower ultraviolet radiation, which helps reduce the risk of creating dry, exposed tissue. LEDs also have a lower thermal signature than older medical lighting technologies such as gas discharge and halogens.

Due to their higher light output, good colour rendering, and low price, LED lights are widely used. The gradual switchover from halogen to LED-based technologies is gaining traction, especially in developing countries where healthcare facilities are now concentrating on replacing halogen lighting with LED lights.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8058

As a result of the growing trend of hybrid operating rooms in healthcare facilities and outpatient care facilities, as well as the rising number of surgical procedures and the presence of significant market competitors, the market for medical lighting technologies in North America and Europe is expanding rapidly.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global demand for medical lighting technologies is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

  • China’s market is predicted to race ahead at a CAGR of 12% during the projected period.

  • Sales of surgical lighting systems are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

  • Demand for examination lighting systems is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the next 10 years.

“Rapid ongoing technological advancements in medical lighting technologies are boosting the adoption rate of surgical LED lights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Medical Lighting Technologies Industry Research

  • By Product :

    • Surgical Lighting Systems

    • Examination Lighting Systems

    • Specialty Lighting & Accessories

  • By Technology :

    • Fluorescent

    • LED

    • Incandescent

    • Halogen

  • By Application :

    • Operating Room & Surgical Suites

    • Examination Rooms, Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8058

Winning Strategy

The medical lighting technologies market is moderately competitive with the presence of major market players. The leading companies are highly investing in R&D for the advancements of products and techniques.

  • The EyeLuv LED light, which uses flicker-control technology to lessen the effect of undetectable flickers on human eyes, was introduced by Orient Electric in July 2019.

  • Stryker introduced a new visualisation platform in March 2019 to enhance visualisation during orthopaedic procedures.

  • For instance, the Derungs-brand Triango100 examination/minor surgery light was introduced by Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG. The system combines the most recent advances in lighting technology with high ergonomic requirements, a unique arm that offers extremely precise positioning, and an applications-specific design.

  • For instance, DARAY announced the release of the X100, a key component of their LED examination lights, in a new design in September 2018. The redesigned X100 includes a revised handle and a full 320° of rotation for more precise positioning and more energy-efficient operation.

  • To provide reliable and advanced medical products to patients and healthcare providers in the operating room, including lighting systems (surgical and examination lights) Stryker, the company partnered with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield in June 2021, the first medical facility to adopt the full suite of Stryker's products.

Key Companies Profiled

  • American Ultraviolet

  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

  • Boyd Industries, Inc.

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Eschmann Equipment

  • GE Lighting; Getinge AB (Getinge Group)

  • GF Health Products, Inc.

  • Hach Company

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

  • KaVo Dental GmbH

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Midmark Corporation

  • Narang Medical Ltd.

  • Natus Medical, Inc.

  • STERIS Corporation

  • Stryker Corporation

  • TRUMPF Medical Systems, Inc.

  • United Surgical Industries

  • Ushio America, Inc.

  • Welch Allyn, Inc.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8058

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global medical lighting technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (surgical lighting systems, examination lighting systems, specialty lighting & accessories), technology (fluorescent, LED, incandescent, halogen) and application (operating room & surgical suites, examination rooms, intensive care units (ICU)), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Cataract Disposable Products Market - Cataract disposable products are used for treating cataract, in which the damaged lens are replaced with artificial lens to make the vision clear and sharp. Use of cataract disposable products have increased in the recent years owing to the increasing number of ophthalmic surgeries. Use of cataract disposable products improves the patients safety by reducing the disease transmission and contamination.

Medical Pendant Market - The global medical pendant market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 496.2 million in 2022 to US$ 652 million by 2027 and Expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. China’s market for medical pendants is expected to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 9% and reach US$ 134 million by 2027.

Transfer Membrane Market - From 2022 to 2032, consumption of transfer membranes is projected to increase at a CAGR of 1.7%. At present, the global transfer membrane market stands at US$ 191.1 million and is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 226.3 million by the end of 2032.

Disposable Endoscopes Market - The global disposable endoscopes market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 9.26 Bn by 2032. The projected market growth is 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The usage of disposable endoscopes reduces the spread of infectious diseases.

Medical Camera Market - The global medical camera market was valued at around US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 5 Bn by 2031. Demand for medical cameras for endoscopy is set to capture over 40% market share, with North America holding around 50% global market share over the decade.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


