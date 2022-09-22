U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Rapid Strength Concrete Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
Major players in the rapid strength concrete market are LafargeHolcim Ltd, Boral Limited, CEMEX S. A. B. de C. V, Fosroc Inc. , Sika AG, Westbuild Products, BASF SE, Buzzi Unicem S. p. A. , CTS Cements, Aggregate Industries UK Ltd, Perimeter Concrete Ltd, Instarmac Group PLC, ACC Limited, Trumboo Industry, and Evecrete India.

New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rapid Strength Concrete Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317635/?utm_source=GNW


The global rapid strength market is expected to grow from $221.52 billion in 2021 to $246.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The rapid strength market is expected to grow to $334.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%.

The rapid strength concrete market consists of sales of rapid strength concrete by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for maintenance, repair, and the extension of the service life of bridges, airfields, tunnels, highways, and city streets. Rapid-strength concrete refers to a concrete mix that hardens faster and gains strength more quickly than standard mixes.

The main types of rapid-strength concrete are under C30, C30-C60, and above C60.The underc30 is a type of concrete that is a commercial concrete mix that is used for outdoor projects such as pavements.

The different strengths include 0 to 40 Mpa, 40 to 80 Mpa, and above 80 Mpa. These are used in airports, building floors, dockyards, formwork, rail networks, road/bridges, and other applications.

Europe was the largest region in the rapid strength concrete market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the rapid strength concrete market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid-strength concrete market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rapid-strength concrete market statistics, including rapid-strength concrete industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rapid-strength concrete market share, detailed rapid-strength concrete market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rapid-strength concrete industry. This rapid-strength concrete market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The growing demand for sustainable buildings and eco-friendly construction is contributing to the growth of the rapid-strength concrete market.Sustainable buildings and eco-friendly construction refer to a building with features that can maintain or improve the quality of life of the environment in which it is located by reducing carbon emissions, conserving energy, and water.

Rapid-strength concrete is used to improve the maintenance of such sustainable buildings. For instance, in August 2021, according to the Financial Express, an Indian business newspaper, the demand for having green buildings has increased and the market is expected to double in India by 2022, reaching 10 billion sq. ft. valued at around $35-50 billion, that will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Therefore, the growing demand for sustainable buildings and eco-friendly construction is driving the growth of the rapid-strength concrete market.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the rapid-strength concrete market.The companies operating in the rapid-strength concrete market are looking for new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in August 2019, Far Eastern Federal University, Russia scientists developed a brand-new rapid strength eco-concrete technology. With this technology, the compressive strength of concrete has increased by 2.7 - 3.3 times compared with (B60) traditional concrete mixtures of similar components, and the energy costs decreased up to 70%. The main aim of the scientists is to improve the strength of new building materials using innovative technologies.

In April 2021, Holcim Participations (US) Inc., a subsidiary of Holcim Group, a US-based building material company acquired Firestone Building Products for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would enable Holcim Participations Inc. to become the global leader in flat roofing systems along with the company’s expansion from the US to Europe and Latin America. Firestone Building Products is a US-based building materials manufacturing company.

The countries covered in the rapid strength concrete market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
