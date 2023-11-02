Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) shareholders have earned a 36% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) share price. It's 359% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 17% over the last quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While Rapid Synergy Berhad made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Rapid Synergy Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 0.4% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 36% per year. Obviously, whatever the market is excited about, it's not a track record of revenue growth. I think it's fair to say there is probably a fair bit of excitement in the price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Rapid Synergy Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 36% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rapid Synergy Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Rapid Synergy Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

