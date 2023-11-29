Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Rapid Synergy Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rapid Synergy Berhad is:

0.7% = RM1.2m ÷ RM160m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Rapid Synergy Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

As you can see, Rapid Synergy Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 4.1%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Rapid Synergy Berhad saw a modest net income growth of 5.7% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Rapid Synergy Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Rapid Synergy Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Rapid Synergy Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Rapid Synergy Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Rapid Synergy Berhad has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Rapid Synergy Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

