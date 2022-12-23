U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,824.52
    +2.13 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,034.79
    +7.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,458.01
    -18.11 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +2.31 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7340
    +0.0650 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9490
    +0.5970 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,814.76
    +35.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.75
    -1.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Rapid Tests Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Early Diagnoses and Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Sector Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Rapid Tests Market

Global Rapid Tests Market
Global Rapid Tests Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Tests Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rapid tests market was valued at $33,329.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $97,606.33 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rapid tests are diagnostic assays designed for use where preliminary screening tests need to be conducted. These tests are easy, quick, and provide specific results; hence, are used in settings with limited resources. Rapid tests are incorporated in diagnosis of different diseases and health conditions such as HIV, influenza, malaria, cancer, pregnancy & fertility, and others.

The rapid tests market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, prevalence of infectious diseases, and need for low cost as well as accurate diagnostic testing. In addition, growth in personalized care and increased promotional activities by manufacturers encourage the usage of rapid tests, which further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of rapid tests and recall of several products due to false results are expected to impede the market growth.

The rapid tests market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product and professional rapid test product. By application, the market is classified into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy & fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. According to end user, it is segmented into hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

245

Forecast Period

2020 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$33329.15 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$97606.33 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.3%

Regions Covered

Global


KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

  • An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the MRI system market is provided

  • An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product:

  • Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Products

  • Professional Rapid Test Products

By Application:

  • Infectious Disease

  • HPV

  • Hepatitis

  • Influenza

  • Malaria

  • HIV

  • Others

  • Cardiology

  • Oncology

  • Pregnancy & Fertility

  • Toxicology

  • Glucose Monitoring

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Home Care

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • Akers Biosciences, Inc

  • Alere Inc (Abbott Laboratories)

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Cepheid, Inc

  • Hologic, Inc

  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Roche Diagnostics

Key Findings Of The Study:

  • Based on product, the over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product segment is expected to show the fastest rapid tests market growth, at a CAGR of 119% from 2021 to 2030

  • Based on application, the glucose monitoring segment held maximum global rapid tests market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

  • Based on end user, the hospitals & clinicssegment exhibited growth at a CAGR of 118% from 2021 to 2030

  • Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 128% during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape

Chapter 4: Rapid Tests Market, by Product

Chapter 5: Rapid Tests Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Rapid Tests Market, by End-user

Chapter 7: Rapid Tests Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isou6x

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Startup’s $140,000 Car Can Fly Over Traffic Jams

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of hundreds roared in Mandarin as the gull-winged two-seater aircraft rose and hovered roughly 30 meters (100 feet) above their heads, before smoothly lowering back down to earth. “Make us Chinese proud in Dubai!” several of the more enthusiastic shouted in unison.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Milli

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Macy's Stock

    Sears, once the largest and most important retailer in the United States, floundered and ended up in bankruptcy court. Macy's (NYSE: M) is not Sears, though some investors may tar it with a similar brush given the changes taking shape in the retail sector. Here's why smart investors won't make that mistake.

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX C

  • These Machinery Stocks Are Poised For Big Gains

    The industry group made up of machinery stocks has vaulted to the eighth spot among IBD's 197 industry groups.

  • A Semiconductor Renaissance Is Underway. It Will Change the World.

    The forces that are fragmenting supply chains are also creating historic opportunities for innovation and growth, writes Alex Capri.

  • Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than 2% on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season. Brent crude was up by $1.72, or 2.10%, to $82.70 a barrel at 1305 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.37 a barrel, up $1.88, or 2.37 %. "Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • Panama and First Quantum Mull Fresh Copper Mine Talks Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Panama’s government and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. are looking at the possibility of holding talks next week in a final effort to seek a tax agreement for a giant copper mine, according to people with knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250

  • Ukraine War Upends Global Commodities Prices

    The Russian invasion and subsequent sanctions sent energy, agricultural products, and some metals soaring. Then the markets calmed down a bit.

  • U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor, to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang, in a pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues, saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."

  • KMX Stock Dives As Used Car Price Bubble Unwinds

    KMX stock dived Thursday after Q3 earnings deeply undercut analysts' target. Used car prices are falling.

  • 10 Fastest Growing Auto Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fastest growing auto stocks in the world. If you want to read about some more auto stocks, go directly to 5 Fastest Growing Auto Stocks in the World. The auto industry is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute vehicles and vehicle parts. Public automotive companies are […]

  • Germany Revives Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • CarMax’s Woes Renew Concerns About Shaky Used-Vehicle Market

    (Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. stumbled through another difficult quarter, dragging down stocks across the automotive industry and deepening concerns over the unsteady US used-car market.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dolla

  • Years of global supply chain chaos could mean a nearshoring jackpot for the Americas in 2023

    China's status as the factory of the world is diminishing, and Latin America is getting ready to step up.

  • European Gas Falls Further Amid Mild Weather and Ample Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fell for a fifth day as temperatures are forecast to stay mild into the new year while supplies remain plentiful. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapBench

  • Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

    Customers at fast-food chains like Wendy's and Taco Bell are both literally and metaphorically swallowing the prices.

  • China’s Chip Equipment Imports Plunge in November as U.S. Export Controls Bite

    The drop followed new restrictions imposed in October by Washington on the export of advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment to China.