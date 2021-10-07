U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.00
    +42.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,583.00
    +292.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,945.00
    +186.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.00
    +18.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.13
    -1.30 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.19
    -1.11 (-5.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3490
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,177.16
    +2,946.40 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.40
    +50.30 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.26
    +81.39 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories Postpones Shareholder Update Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutics Science Laboratories (OTC: RTSL) ("Rapid Therapeutic'' or the "Company"), a growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announces today that its shareholder update conference call scheduled for today following the close of market has been postponed. The Company will follow up with an announcement regarding its rescheduling.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)
RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds, including Cannabidiol (CBD). RTSL has developed and is continuing to develop a series of complementary products in addition to its inhaler. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with good manufacturing process (GMP).

CBD is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of pMDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Our products contain zero THC. Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release, including statements related to the closing of the offering, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RTSL, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements, including, but not limited to our history of operating losses and limited operating history; our need for significant additional financing to grow and expand our operations, the availability and terms of such financing, and potential dilution which may be caused by such financing, if obtained through the sale of equity or convertible securities; going concern issues raised by our independent auditor, as well as material weaknesses identified in our controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to our ability to compete against competitors and successfully grow our operations; negative trends in the market for, the consumer acceptance of, and changes in public opinion associated with, cannabidiols and other cannabis-based products; scrutiny we may face due to prior changes in our business strategy and as a result of previously operating in certain scrutinized industries; risks associated with COVID-19, the spread of the virus, governmental responses thereto, and potential recessions and/or declines in economic activity and consumer spending caused thereby; the potential long-term health effects associated with cannabis-based products such as cannabidiols and our other products, product recalls and product liability associated therewith; public opposition to the cannabis industry in general, and adverse changes in rules, laws and enforcement of rules and laws, which may have a negative effect on our operations and ability to operate in the cannabis industry; the regulation of our operations, sales and manufacturing; our ability to obtain and maintain required licenses and permits; our ability to legally advertise our products; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to maintain our intellectual property rights; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; our growth strategy and our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; dependence on current management; the lack of a market for our securities and the volatility in the trading prices thereof caused thereby; the concentrated ownership of our common stock; the fact that the sale of our pMDI and CBD (isolate, oral sprays or other products using our CBD) are regulated by the FDA and at any time the FDA could pronounce rules that could lead to our products being removed from the market; steps the State of Texas (where we are located and where we manufacture our products) could move to regulate our products at any time; and other risk factors included from time to time in filings made by RTSL with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on RTSL’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. RTSL cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investors:
CORE IR
info@rtslco.com

Media:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
julesa@coreir.com
917-885-7378


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • AT&T Strikes Fiber Optic Network Deal with Frontier Communications

    Telecommunications major AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has partnered with a fellow telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, to provide fiber-optic connectivity to enterprises that do not use services provided by AT&T. Notably, multi-year strategic agreements for the deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network were also signed between the companies. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $27.33 in extended trade on Wednesday. By developing addition

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Auto sector in the early stages of a ‘green tidal wave’: Analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for electric vehicles amid the chip shortage.