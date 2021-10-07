Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories Postpones Shareholder Update Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutics Science Laboratories (OTC: RTSL) ("Rapid Therapeutic'' or the "Company"), a growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announces today that its shareholder update conference call scheduled for today following the close of market has been postponed. The Company will follow up with an announcement regarding its rescheduling.



About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds, including Cannabidiol (CBD). RTSL has developed and is continuing to develop a series of complementary products in addition to its inhaler. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with good manufacturing process (GMP).

CBD is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of pMDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Our products contain zero THC. Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release, including statements related to the closing of the offering, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RTSL, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements, including, but not limited to our history of operating losses and limited operating history; our need for significant additional financing to grow and expand our operations, the availability and terms of such financing, and potential dilution which may be caused by such financing, if obtained through the sale of equity or convertible securities; going concern issues raised by our independent auditor, as well as material weaknesses identified in our controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to our ability to compete against competitors and successfully grow our operations; negative trends in the market for, the consumer acceptance of, and changes in public opinion associated with, cannabidiols and other cannabis-based products; scrutiny we may face due to prior changes in our business strategy and as a result of previously operating in certain scrutinized industries; risks associated with COVID-19, the spread of the virus, governmental responses thereto, and potential recessions and/or declines in economic activity and consumer spending caused thereby; the potential long-term health effects associated with cannabis-based products such as cannabidiols and our other products, product recalls and product liability associated therewith; public opposition to the cannabis industry in general, and adverse changes in rules, laws and enforcement of rules and laws, which may have a negative effect on our operations and ability to operate in the cannabis industry; the regulation of our operations, sales and manufacturing; our ability to obtain and maintain required licenses and permits; our ability to legally advertise our products; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to maintain our intellectual property rights; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; our growth strategy and our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; dependence on current management; the lack of a market for our securities and the volatility in the trading prices thereof caused thereby; the concentrated ownership of our common stock; the fact that the sale of our pMDI and CBD (isolate, oral sprays or other products using our CBD) are regulated by the FDA and at any time the FDA could pronounce rules that could lead to our products being removed from the market; steps the State of Texas (where we are located and where we manufacture our products) could move to regulate our products at any time; and other risk factors included from time to time in filings made by RTSL with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Story continues

Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on RTSL’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. RTSL cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investors:

CORE IR

info@rtslco.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7378



