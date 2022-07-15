Rapidan Energy Group Founder and President Bob McNally Welcomes Clay Seigle as Rapidan's New Global Oil Service Director

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Bob McNally, Founder and President of Rapidan Energy Group:

Rapidan logo - medium (PRNewsfoto/Rapidan Energy Group)

"I am delighted to announce that Clay Seigle has joined Rapidan Energy Group as Director of our Global Oil Service."

Clay brings 23 years' experience in the energy industry. He most recently held senior management roles at energy intelligence firms Vortexa and Genscape. Previously, he was Energy Segment Lead at Maxar and served in several roles at IHS, including Director of its Global Oil Service. Prior to IHS, Clay was Senior Oil Market Analyst at Enron and an Analyst at the US Department of Energy.

Clay has lectured on energy security and geopolitical risk at events hosted by The Atlantic Council, The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), The Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, S&P Platts, Thomson Reuters, and Argus. His published works include "Mispricing the Russia Risk Factor" (Petroleum Economist, February 2022) and "Risky Business: Proposed Energy Trading Reforms and The Law of Unintended Consequences."

Clay has been a guest on CNBC's "Fast Money" and "Worldwide Exchange," and on CNN's "Newsroom," and has been interviewed in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Houston Chronicle, Bloomberg, and Reuters.

Rapidan Energy Group provides differentiated and actionable insights on energy markets, policy, and geopolitics. We help leading corporations and financial market participants identify opportunities and manage risks in the global energy industry and markets. For more information, please visit www.rapidanenergy.com .

For more information on our Global Oil Service, please contact us at insight@rapidanenergy.com .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapidan-energy-group-founder-and-president-bob-mcnally-welcomes-clay-seigle-as-rapidans-new-global-oil-service-director-301587110.html

SOURCE Rapidan Energy Group