RapidGrow LED Debuts SOLITE, the Newest High-Efficiency LED Light and Software System for Cannabis Growers and Operators

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidGrow LED, the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting and subsidiary of PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc., today announced the debut of SOLITE, the company's newest high-efficiency LED light for legal cannabis growers and operators.

SOLITE integrates both bluelight and UV to enhance genetic expression and increase resin production, and its upgraded, high-res spectrum achieves maximum PPFD penetration and coverage. Designed for vertically stacked or single-layer applications, SOLITE's unique spectrum combines a proprietary blend of new, state-of-the-art Samsung horticulture diodes. Paired with PANGEA software, operators have independent control of each fixture and can daisy-chain up to 12 fixtures on a single 20A circuit.

"With proprietary Samsung diodes and software integration with PANGEA, SOLITE signals a shift in the LED lighting industry and ushers in the next generation of optimized growing systems for cannabis operators," said David Fried, President at RapidGrow.

The PANGEA open-architecture software platform automates energy monitoring and reporting, moisture sensors and controls, CO2 and temperature sensors and controls, soil sensors, and par sensors with Apogee quantum meters, and connects up to 3,000+ fixtures on a single gateway. With no wiring between light fixtures, operators can control individual light fixtures and pre-set zones while gathering data and generating real-time reporting.

About RapidGrow LED Technologies

Established in 2022, RapidGrow LED, a division of PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc., is North America's leading LED lighting manufacturer servicing the indoor farming and legal cannabis and hemp industries. With its proprietary, open-architecture, 256-bit encrypted and fully wireless lighting and software platform, RapidGrow enables automation, data gathering and analytics, sensor and device integration and individual control of each light source for yield optimization. For more information about RapidGrow LED, visit RapidGrowLED.com

About PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc.

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc., (PGT) is the nation's leading technology solutions provider and manufacturer of LED lighting. PGT is the result of a recent roll-up of Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software, Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing, and manufacturing facility space in North America, PGT is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform. For more information about PGT, visit www.pangeaglobaltechnologies.com

