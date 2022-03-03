U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Rapidly Expanding the Low Carb Universe, Carbonaut is Now the #1 Selling Keto- Certified Bread Brand in the U.S. Natural Space

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Since launch of brand just one year ago Carbonaut has introduced 13 new low-carb bread and bakery products, with multiple category expansions slated for 2022</span>

ABBOTSFORD, BC, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to deliver consumers low-carb bread and bakery products with superior taste and texture, Carbonaut is now the #1 selling Keto-Certified bread brand in the U.S. Natural space and is the #1 selling Keto-Certified bread brand in Canada.1 Spurred by consumer demand the brand has rapidly expanded since its launch just one year ago, introducing 13 new SKUs, including its original White and Seeded Loaves in both Original and Gluten-Free varieties, Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns and now, its latest innovations, Gluten-Free Bagels and Gluten-Free Pizza Crust.

Carbonaut has introduced 13 new low-carb bread and bakery products in the brand&#x002019;s first year, including its latest innovations, Gluten-Free Bagels and Gluten-Free Pizza Crust.
Carbonaut has introduced 13 new low-carb bread and bakery products in the brand’s first year, including its latest innovations, Gluten-Free Bagels and Gluten-Free Pizza Crust.

Carbonaut entered the low/no-carb category as consumers are increasingly seeking more low-carb options, as evidenced by the growing popularity of the keto diet. In fact, according to Mintel, 37% of consumers currently consume food and drinks with low/no-carb claims.2

"We're thrilled to continue to build our product offerings to give those living the low-carb lifestyle the freedom to enjoy real bakery-fresh bread and bakery products again," says Carbonaut President and Co-Founder Danny Houghton. "But it's also important to us that Carbonaut deliver more than just low-carb – not only have we perfected an amazing taste and texture, but we've done it using 100% plant-based, nutritious ingredients. It's truly low-carb bread without compromise, and we're excited that the brand has resonated so well with consumers."

With plans to expand Carbonaut's offering significantly in 2022, the brand's most recent innovations include:

  • Gluten Free Bagels: Now offered in Plain, Lemon Blueberry and Seeded Herb and Garlic, Carbonaut's Low-Carb Certified Gluten Free Bagels deliver an impressive nutritional profile of 70-90 calories, 34-35g of fiber and just 2-3g net carbs.

  • U.F. Oat: Made with nutritious ingredients like flax meal, sunflower oil and rolled oats, Carbonaut's U.F. Oat boasts 70 calories per slice, seven grams of protein and only 2g net carbs. It has a subtle sweetness, similar to a honey oat loaf, while maintaining its keto-friendly certification.

  • Gluten-Free Pizza Crust: A 100% plant-based, low-carb and gluten-free pizza crust, available in Thin and Not So Thin formats, with an impressive nutritional profile of 50-60 calories, 1g net carbs and 21-27g of fiber per serving.

All Carbonaut products are Keto-Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and 100% plant based. Select Carbonaut products are available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, and select Super Target stores. Consumers can also purchase select Carbonaut products online through the brand's Oven Door site and Amazon.com.

To learn more about Carbonaut and its mission and products visit carbonaut.co or visit its Instagram or Facebook pages.

About Carbonaut
Carbonaut is a family-owned company on a mission to bring consumers low-carb bread that tastes like it came from the corner bakery. Carbonaut believes low net carbs doesn't have to equal low net satisfaction and its bakers go beyond the standard to deliver the best low-carb bread that's out of this world. All Carbonaut products are Keto-Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and 100% plant based.

1) SPINs Total US Natural 52 & 12 Weeks Ending 1/23/2022
2) Mintel, Food and Drink Nutrition Claims: Incl Impact of Covid-19 US, December 2020

Carbonaut
Carbonaut
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapidly-expanding-the-low-carb-universe-carbonaut-is-now-the-1-selling-keto--certified-bread-brand-in-the-us-natural-space-301494397.html

SOURCE Carbonaut

