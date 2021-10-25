U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.75
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,696.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,579.75
    +34.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    -1.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.52 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7420
    -0.3870 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,813.55
    -4,142.56 (-6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.34
    -94.81 (-6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.78
    -7.84 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Rapidly Growing Industrialization to Help Facility Management Market Reach USD 1,759.25 Billion by 2028, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in the Market: Sodexo (France), CBRE Group, Inc. (United States), ISS A/S (Denmark), Compass Group (United Kingdom), Aramark (United States), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (United States), Cushman & Wakefield plc. (United States), Tenon Group (India), Johnson Controls International plc. (Ireland), Dussmann Group (Germany)

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Facility Management market size is projected to reach USD 1,759.25 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services, and Others Services), By Industry (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the market stood at USD 1,234.55 billion in 2020 and USD 1,249.45 billion in 2021. Facilities Management services have gained high popularity in recent years among several industries such as healthcare, defense, and government. Enterprises operating in the aforementioned market ensure smooth working of operations, communication, sanitation, and hospitality for companies.


Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/facility-management-market-101658


Prevailing Gap between Demand and Supply to Impact Need for Facility Management

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a significant boost to the demand for hygiene-related services in numerous industries. This has positively impacted the market. However, the expanding gap between supply and demand for sanitary products has resulted in negative market growth. On the basis of our findings, the market exhibited a lower growth of -0.2% in 2020 compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Global Market:

• Sodexo (France)

• CBRE Group, Inc. (United States)

• ISS A/S (Denmark)

• Compass Group (United Kingdom)

• Aramark (United States)

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (United States)

• Cushman & Wakefield plc. (United States)

• Tenon Group (India)

• Johnson Controls International plc. (Ireland)

• Dussmann Group (Germany)

Market Segmentation

We have categorized the market on the basis of service type, industry, and geography. In terms of type, the market is divided into hard services, soft services, and other services. Based on the application, it is fragmented into healthcare, government, education, military & defense, real estate, and others. Amongst these, the real estate segment earned 29.7% in 2020 in terms of share. The persistent growth of the construction industry across the globe is expected to drive this segment. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Land the Middle East & Africa.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.


Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/facility-management-market-101658


What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market aspects, namely, dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, it contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.0 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 1759.25 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 1234.55 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

By Service Type, By Industry, By Region.

Growth Drivers

Investments in Tourism Industry by Governments of Several Countries is a Vital Trend

Growth in the Infrastructure Sector to Boost the Facility Management Market Growth

Hard Services Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share Backed by Expansion of Infrastructure Sector

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Stable Contracts, Limited Use of Technology, and Lack of Capabilities and Resources to Hamper Growth

Driving factors

Increasing Focus on Infrastructure Development to Drive Growth

Infrastructural development has been a key factor in the overall development of nations worldwide. For instance, according to the estimations given by Business Roundtable, an investment equivalent to one percent of the GDP of the U.S. would have added nearly USD 320 billion to the economic output of the country. Surging investments in the development of infrastructure by governments and major enterprises globally are anticipated to drive the Facility Management market growth. In addition, rapid industrialization in developing countries globally is predicted to further boost the demand for Facility Management services. However, the majority of key nations lack the required resources that aid enterprises provide cutting-edge services. This may hinder growth in the long run.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/facility-management-market-101658


Regional Insights

Rapidly Surging Industrialization in China and India to Boost Demand in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 479.53 billion in 2020. The region is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. China, one of the prominent countries in the region, has a population of nearly 1.39 billion people, which enables the country to provide cheaper labor compared to other nations. This makes the country a favorite location for industries worldwide to establish their manufacturing units. On the other hand, India is an emerging nation in terms of industrialization, which is again backed by the second population in the country. These factors are anticipated to scale up the Facility Management market share in the region.

The market in North America is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the projected timeline. The rapid adoption of latest technologies, such as 5G, internet of things, and artificial intelligence by several end-user industries, is estimated to accelerate the demand for Facility Management in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Partnerships to Help Key Players Acquire New Customers

Key enterprises operating in the global market are focusing on strategic partnerships to add more services to their portfolios. This will help them acquire new customers. For instance, in June 2020, Sodexo, a leading hospitality management company, partnered up with Bureau Veritas, a pioneer and testing and inspection services. The partnership will help Sodexo attain a hygiene verification label for its services.

Industry Developments:

In May 2019, Dussmann Technical Solutions (DTS), one of the leading systems and plant engineering developers, announced the acquisition of STS Group. The agreement will help DTS improve its technical engineering services.


Quick Buy - Facility Management Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101658


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Facility Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Facility Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Service Type (Value)

        • Hard Services

        • Soft Services

        • Other Services

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Healthcare

        • Government

        • Education

        • Military & Defence

        • Real Estate

        • Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued.


Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/facility-management-market-101658


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Hard Services Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Outsourced and In-house), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Soft Services Facilities Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (In-house and Outsourcing), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Building Equipment, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vertical Milling Machine Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret Mills, Bed Mills, and Others), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Engineering, Transport Machinery, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Elevators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traction with Machine Room, Machine Room Less Traction, Hydraulic), By Installation (New Installation, Maintenance, Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/facilities-management-market-9359


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.

  • Trump could get millions of ‘bonus’ shares in new social media company

    Donald Trump's social media company will get tens of millions in special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well, handing the former president possibly billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices, according to a filing with security regulators Tuesday.