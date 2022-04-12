U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Rapidly Growing NP Digital Lures Michelle Scully as Vice President, Human Resources

NP Digital
·3 min read

Noted Marketing Industry Talent Acquisition Leader to Head up HR

Michelle Scully, Vice President of Human Resources

NP Digital VP of Human Resources
NP Digital VP of Human Resources

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Michelle Scully has joined the agency as its Vice President of Human Resources. In her new role, Scully will oversee human resources for the rapidly growing international company, which already employs more than 650 staff members across six countries. As the company brings on new business and increases capacity, the demand for top industry talent is high.

Scully brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and recruiting in the digital marketing and technology industry. She joins the agency from Choreograph, a global data and technology company, where she acted as VP of People and Culture. Prior to that, she spent a decade as the director of HR for the global digital agency, Wunderman.

“NP Digital is built on a culture of hard-working marketing experts that have fun doing what they love, and Michelle is the ideal person to maintain the dynamic that makes this a special place to work,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Michelle understands the intricacies of an agency in global growth mode, and we could not be more excited to have her leadership on the team.”

Scully will spearhead global human resources initiatives to unify the agency as well as oversee regional policies and employee experiences. Both elements will be critical as the agency grows its existing presence and expands into new regions. Scully’s leadership will enrich existing programs such as monthly DEI events, health and wellness programs, and industry-leading benefits packages.

“I look forward to supporting NP Digital’s ambitious plans for the future by cultivating an inclusive community, attracting best-in-class talent, and shaping a valuable and purposeful work experience for the growing team,” said Scully.

NP Digital, recently recognized as Search/Performance Marketing Agency of the Year, sees its culture of inclusion as a catalyst for innovation and strengthens its ability to service its clients. Scully joins a growing and diverse global leadership team including the recent senior appointments of Alison Moser, VP of Client Services, Luisa Bernardes Chief Product Officer Brazil and Nancy Adzentoivich, VP of Strategy.



About NP Digital:
NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 650 employees, seven offices, and headquarters in Las Vegas. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.



CONTACT: Kimberly Deese NP Digital kdeese@npdigital.com


