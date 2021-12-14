U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,634.30
    -34.67 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,545.69
    -105.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.64
    -175.64 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,164.95
    -15.55 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.42
    -0.87 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.90
    -17.40 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.39 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1259
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3222
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,365.61
    +721.52 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.30
    +13.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

Rapidly reaching 'end of the road' to save Iran nuclear deal -France

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The door to resuscitate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is open for now but "we are rapidly reaching the end of the road" to revive a pact that is being hollowed out by Iran's nuclear advances, France's ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday. "We are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear program will have completely hollowed out the JCPOA," France's Nicolas de Riviere told reporters. "The diplomatic door is firmly open for Iran to a deal now. Iran has to choose between the collapse of the JCPOA and a fair and comprehensive deal ... Iran's continued nuclear escalation means that we are rapidly reaching the end of the road." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington)

