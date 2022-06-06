U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.25
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,959.00
    +71.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,590.50
    +39.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.20
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.09
    +0.22 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.70
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6120
    -0.2480 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,466.90
    +776.28 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.18
    +2.38 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.16
    -73.41 (-0.26%)
     

Rapidly Rising Extruded Polypropylene Foam Usage in Automotive & Construction Sectors to Boost the Market Reach at US$ 1.75 Billion in valuation by 2032, Reveals Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market to Exhibit Expansion at Nearly 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032: Fact.MR Findings

United States, Rockville MD, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is valued at US$ 903.8 million and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2032. These insights are provided in a new research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Extruded PP foam has seen a steady increase in consumption over the past few years owing to increasing demand for lightweight and recyclable materials. Increasing urbanization and industrialization have spawned new construction activities, and this is also anticipated to favor XPP foam market potential over the coming years. Rising focus on sustainability is also projected to increase the use of extruded polypropylene foam in the automotive industry.

For Critical Insights on High Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market, Get a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7408

However, the high costs of extruded polypropylene foam are expected to adversely affect market growth to some extent over the coming years.

Top extruded polypropylene foam manufacturers are investing in increasing their manufacturing capabilities to meet high demand from various industries. The XPP foam market is moderately consolidated with a few major players accounting for notable market share, and hence, there is still room for new market players to make their mark in this industry.

Why is Extruded Polypropylene Foam Demand Rising Significantly?

“Rapidly Rising Extruded PP Foam Usage in Automotive & Construction Sectors”

The extruded polypropylene foam market is set to be majorly driven by high demand from the automotive and construction sectors as they experience an increase in the scope of application of XPP foam.

The characteristic properties of extruded polypropylene foam such as high temperature and chemical resistance, good strength to weight ratio, and recyclability are all highly desirable for construction and automotive applications and hence are predicted to see a prominent rise in use in these industries. Expanded polypropylene foam is also expected to see a steady rise in demand in the automotive industry.

Moreover, increasing focus on using recyclable materials in these industries to attain sustainability goals is also expected to bolster extruded polypropylene foam market growth.

To Learn More about Low Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market, You Can Get in Touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7408

Key Segments Covered in the High Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Industry Survey

  • Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market by Type:

    • High Density XPP Foam

    • Low Density XPP Foam

  • Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market by End Use:

    • Automotive

    • Packaging

    • Building & Construction

  • Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market by Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market account for a notable market share; however, the market still has plenty of opportunities for new entrants as well.

Extruded polypropylene foam suppliers are expected to expand their business networks to meet the increasing demand for extruded PP foam across industry verticals.

Get Customization on Low Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7408

Key players in the High Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market

  • Borealis AG

  • Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc.

  • BASF

  • Sekisui Voltek

  • Sonoco Products

  • DS Smith Plc

  • NMC SA

  • Pregis LLC

  • Zotefoams Plc

Key Takeaways from Low Density Extruded Polypropylene Foam Market Study

  • Shipments of XPP foam are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032.

  • The extruded polypropylene foam market is expected to rake in sales revenue worth US$ 1.75 billion by 2032.

  • Increasing urbanization, rising use in automotive industry, growing focus on sustainability, and increasing demand for recyclable materials are prominent factors that will drive extruded polypropylene foam market growth.

  • The North America extruded polypropylene foam market stands at US$ 295.3 million in 2022 and is expected to account for a major market share of 36.8% by 2032 in the global marketplace.

  • High costs of extruded polypropylene foam are expected to somewhat hinder market potential through 2032.

  • The China extruded polypropylene foam market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 120.4 million by the end of 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

  • Low density XPP foam is expected to account for a dominant market share of 64.6% by 2032.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Sodium Methylparaben Market - Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries.

Sodium Sulphite Market - Industrial grade sodium sulphite has covered nearly 70% of the market share, and has maintained its supremacy in the market, attributed to high end-use consumption such as chemical intermediates, oil & field recovery, bleaching, etc.

Sodium Chlorate Market - The global sodium chlorate market size has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade.

Abrasives Market - The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Textile Market - The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

Phosphate Rock Market - The global phosphate rock market size was valued at US$ 21.41 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 28.86 Bn worldwide by the end of 2032.

Technical Textile Market - The global technical textile market size is estimated at US$ 220 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 370 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

Sodium Diacetate Market - Sodium Diacetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid and has wide applications in bakery, cereals, snacks, instant food, sauces, dressings, and pet food. In meat and meat products, sodium diacetate is used as an acidity regulator.

Flat Glass Market - The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • The Stock Market Is Charting a New Course. It Won’t Be Pleasant.

    All three major indexes finished the week lower. It’s the next 10 years that investors need to worry about.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • Oil jumps after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

    Oil prices rose more than $2 in early trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.63, or 1.4%, at $120.50 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99. Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia to a $6.50 premium versus the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks, up from a premium of $4.40 in June, state oil produce Aramco said on Sunday.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helping boost

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on Arms‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketSaudis Raise Oil Prices M

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in June

    The metaverse offers added opportunities for a variety of tech stocks. Grand View Research estimated a market size of $47 billion for the metaverse in 2022. It believes that the market will grow to $679 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 39%!

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.