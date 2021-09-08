U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

RapidRona Relaunches Today to Keep Viral Transmission Rates Down Amid Spreading Variants

·5 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), an award-winning healthcare company providing cutting-edge solutions to demands across the healthcare industry, is announcing today the relaunching of RapidRona, one of the only at-home RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests for COVID-19. As the Delta variant surges throughout the population, many places of work are now requiring employees to be tested, travel restrictions are becoming more stringent, and many events are regulated with who can attend based on a recent negative test result. With the relaunch of RapidRona, initially developed by medical experts to combat diagnostic test capacity shortages during the height of the pandemic in 2020, DMH plans to once again make accurate testing more convenient for the population during the fourth surge.

RapidRona logo
RapidRona logo

RapidRona is one of the only at-home PCR tests for COVID-19.

"Diversified Medical Healthcare is the parent company of one of the largest labs in the nation, Premier Medical Laboratory Services, with a testing capacity of 300,000 specimens per day," said Kevin Murdock CEO and Founder of DMH. "We have seen a drastic increase in COVID-19 tests at our lab, and we know that there is a significant need for at-home RT-PCR COVID-19 testing due to the new and emerging variants which are shown to be even more contagious than before. We are dedicated to doing our part in making accurate testing accessible and keeping transmission rates down, and a top way that we aim to do that is through RapidRona."

Along with the convenience of ordering online and having the test shipped right to the customer's doorstep, testing with RapidRona allows those who suspect that they are infected with the virus to stay at home which decreases the risk of transmission. Most at-home tests provide results based off of a rapid antigen assay – a less accurate test than RapidRona's RT-PCR testing method. RapidRona was developed by medical experts backed by science and meet rigorous standards for reliability, stability and validity. Along with being among the most accurate of at-home tests, RapidRona has a smart network of CLIA certified laboratories throughout the US, so results are guaranteed to be delivered fast - straight to the customer in 48 hours or less.

Because of the difference in accuracy between rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests, some countries around the world only accept incoming travelers who have taken a RT-PCR test with a negative result. This makes RapidRona the choice for at-home testing among travelers. Returning schools and businesses can also reduce viral transmission rates utilizing RapidRona's sample collection method designed for improved comfortablity, keeping testing easy and infected employees, students, and staff to a minimum. These tests are now available to order online today at www.rapidrona.com.

Taking a RapidRona test is easy. Here are the steps:

  1. Create your account and order your test kit

  2. Collect your sample and schedule a pick-up

  3. See your results within 48 hours of pick-up

For more information or to order a test today, visit www.rapidrona.com.

ABOUT RAPIDRONA

RapidRona was developed during the start of the pandemic in the United States, and critical COVID-19 cases were waiting up to twenty days to get a test result. A team of experts set out to help end the pandemic by focusing on the capacity issues. Originally based in Chicago, the RapidRona team designed and built a smart network across the country to speed the delivery of science based platform that connected patient-consumer samples to disconnected diagnostic testing. Within months, the FDA authorized an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for RapidRona. The RapidRona at-home test helps patient-consumers stay safe and healthy at home. Now, backed by MyHealthPro, a Diversified Medical Healthcare company, RapidRona is providing home-test kits that are backed by science and meet rigorous standards for reliability, stability and validity. RapidRona Powered by MyHealthPro puts you in control and provides personalized results with insights to help you take action. As an industry leader in molecular diagnostics, our in-house team of PhD scientists, laboratory staff and customer care team, we deliver accuracy and reliability that is unmatched. Innovators and thought leaders, Diversified Medical Health is moving the medical industry forward with the latest in science and technology. For more information, please visit www.rapidrona.com or call 866-439-1420.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED MEDICAL HEALTHCARE

Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), a holding company with subsidiary healthcare companies, Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), CPT Medical, OnGen, Vessel Medical, and MyHealthPro. PMLS is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and COLA. PMLS testing menu includes Pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, Advanced Cardiovascular Testing, Diabetes, Women's Wellness panels, Allergen Specific Ige Blood Testing, Toxicology, and a first of its kind predictive genetic test for type II diabetes, DiabetestPredict. CPT Medical, Inc. has manufactured surgical custom and standard procedure trays, packs, and kits assembled to fit specific needs and requirements for over 15 years. Now, CPT Medical also manufactures and distributes COVID-19 testing kits with the FDA recommended viral transport medium as well as nuclease free water for laboratories. OnGen is an advanced Laboratory Information System that automates laboratory processes for higher efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. Vessel Medical, since its inception in 1991, has been committed to providing physician's offices, hospitals, laboratories and their employees with the right workflow solutions, medical supplies, and medical equipment for their needs. Included in their medical equipment offerings is 'Lab in a Box,' turnkey laboratory equipment that can turn a 600 sq. ft. room into a COVID-19 testing facility with the capacity to process up to 12,000 tests per day within 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.divmedinc.com or call 866-521-7541.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapidrona-relaunches-today-to-keep-viral-transmission-rates-down-amid-spreading-variants-301371722.html

SOURCE RapidRona

