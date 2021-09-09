RAPS Honors 7 Distinguished Individuals and an Advocacy Group for Contributions to the Regulatory Profession and Patient Health

Clockwise from top left: Huemer, Kramer, Laslop, Morton, EveryLife logo, Pazdur, Trivedi, and Summers

Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has recognized seven distinguished professionals and one patient advocacy organization with awards for their work to support the regulatory profession and advance public health. RAPS’ Founder’s Award, Community Leadership Award and Patient-Centered Health Award are presented annually during RAPS Convergence, the world’s largest conference dedicated to healthcare product regulation and regulatory issues. This year’s Convergence will take place virtually 12–15 September.

“Regulatory professionals work tirelessly to ensure healthcare products are safe, effective and available to the patients who need them,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “These outstanding awardees exemplify excellence by setting the highest standards, giving back to the professional community, and ensuring the ultimate goal is always to improve patient outcomes.”

The Founder’s Award is the profession’s highest honor, recognizing exemplary regulatory professionals who have shaped regulatory policy and practice and have made a positive impact on the profession. This year’s Founder’s Award recipients are:

The Community Leadership Award recognizes RAPS members who have served as RAPS ambassadors, building networks and supporting regulatory professionals in their communities. This year’s awardees are:

The Patient-Centered Health Award recognizes organizations or individuals for making a significant impact to advance patient-centered policy, product development or regulatory decision making. The recipients of this year’s honors are:

More information about the award recipients and the awards criteria can be found on the RAPS website.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of RAPS Convergence 2021 should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) +1 301 770 2920, ext. 245 zbrousseau@raps.org



