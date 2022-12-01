RAPT Therapeutics to Present FLX475 Phase 1/2 Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT) (“RAPT” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that its abstract from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of FLX475 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in cancer patients has been accepted for poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress taking place December 7-9, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland. The presentation will include data from checkpoint inhibitor-naïve NSCLC patients treated with the combination of FLX475 plus pembrolizumab including their PD-L1 status, and patients with EBV-positive NK/T cell lymphoma treated with FLX475 monotherapy.



Poster presentation details as follows:

Title: Phase 1/2 study of the oral CCR4 antagonist, FLX475, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced cancer Abstract #: 187P Session: Poster Display Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022 Time: 12:30 – 1:15 p.m. CET Location: Foyer ABC, Palexpo Exhibition Centre, Geneva, Switzerland

The full abstract is available for viewing on the ESMO-IO website at, https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/immuno22hybrid/attendee/confcal/presentation/list?q=flx475&r=st~10.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “could,” “expect,” “look forward,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the presentation of data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of FLX475 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in cancer patients. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2022, and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

