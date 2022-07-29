U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    +26.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,533.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,899.75
    +162.25 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.70
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.19
    +1.77 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.80
    +12.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    +0.23 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.12
    -1.12 (-4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8890
    -1.4310 (-1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,897.33
    +973.56 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.18
    +20.42 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,366.60
    +21.35 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Rapyd selected as Rakuten Viber's first official payments provider to launch Viber Pay

·4 min read

Powered by Rapyd's licensed financial services, the landmark partnership enables Rakuten Viber to facilitate safe and secure cross-border digital payments directly within the Viber app

LONDON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, the leading global fintech platform, is partnering with Rakuten Viber, a worldwide leader in private and secure messaging and voice-based communication, to introduce in-app payment transactions to the Viber app and its millions of users. Rapyd will integrate its licensed financial technology offerings directly into the Viber app. By selecting Rapyd as its first official payments partner, Rakuten Viber will enter the global digital payments market with a worldwide user base of hundreds of millions of consumers and a strong reputation for security rooted in its on-by-default end-to-end encryption for private communications.

By selecting Rapyd as its first official payments partner, Rakuten Viber enters the global digital payments market.

The landmark partnership enables Rakuten Viber to expand into digital payments. With functionality powered by Rapyd, Viber users will be able to store money in a mobile wallet with an IBAN, available in the Viber app which will allow them to send and receive money instantly and securely with no fees. First opening the service with Euros, Viber will later expand to include multiple currencies and additional services. Payments in Viber will initially begin in Greece and Germany and will roll out to more countries in the near future.

Over 70% of smartphone users globally – more than 180 million smartphone users – are expected to use peer-to-peer mobile payments by the year 2026[1]. As a result of this integration with Rapyd, Rakuten Viber is one of the first messaging platforms in the world to bring instant digital payments capabilities into its existing platform, allowing millions of its current users to conduct seamless digital personal and business transactions without having to leave the Viber app.

"The future of payments is integrated fintech, and this partnership demonstrates why we founded Rapyd in the first place: to democratize fintech for all," says Arik Shiltman, CEO of Rapyd. "We're proud to provide the infrastructure and licensing for global companies like Rakuten Viber, one of the world's most trusted and recognized messaging and communications platforms, to develop their own financial services without them having to build the foundation from scratch. Through this partnership, Rakuten Viber can confidently step into the world of payments and become a leader in embedded finance, supported by Rapyd's licensed end-to-end fintech offerings."

"Rakuten Viber's entrance into payments is significant both to our evolution as a company and more so for our hundreds of millions of users worldwide as we help pave the way for the convergence of communications apps and digital payments. We knew we'd only choose to work with a premium payment service partner to make this evolution possible – and this is precisely why we're confident to partner with Rapyd," says Ofir Eyal, CEO of Rakuten Viber. "There was no doubt our in-app payment offerings would have to feature the world-class security and privacy protection that the Viber app is already known for. For this reason we're thrilled to have Rapyd, a trusted leader building the future of global finance, to serve as the licensed cross-border payments solution enabling us to bring safe and simple instant payments features to Viber users across borders."

About Rapyd

Rapyd liberates global commerce, making complex international payments simple. From famous Fortune 500s to ambitious neighborhood upstarts, our payments network and powerful fintech platform make it easy to pay suppliers and get paid by customers—locally or internationally.

With offices in London, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Denver, Dubai, Miami, Singapore, Iceland and Hong Kong, we know what it takes to make cross-border commerce as friction-free as being next door. We're boldly building it—so you can grow your business.

Get the tools to grow globally at www.rapyd.net. Follow: Blog, Insta, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Rakuten Viber

Rakuten Viber connects people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. The global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. Viber ensures our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions. Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Group Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

[1] https://www.emarketer.com/content/us-mobile-peer-to-peer-payments-forecast-2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapyd-selected-as-rakuten-vibers-first-official-payments-provider-to-launch-viber-pay-301595857.html

SOURCE Rapyd

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Posts Sharp Drop in Sales, Issues Muted Outlook

    The chip maker’s results reflect a slump in personal-computer purchases after two years of strong pandemic-era demand.

  • Sony Cuts Profit Outlook on Weaker PlayStation Prospects

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. cut its profit outlook as its PlayStation division faltered and game sales slumped.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefThe Tokyo-based ent

  • Apple Narrowly Tops Estimates as iPhone Fares Better Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- With investors on edge about an economic slowdown, Apple Inc. offered just enough good news Thursday to calm fears -- and bought itself some time to ready a wave of new products. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Cons

  • Apple faces lukewarm demand in China after quarterly revenue drop -analysts

    Apple should brace for a weakening of demand in China as shoppers curb spending in an anemic economy, some analysts warned on Friday, after the iPhone maker said demand had rebounded in mid-June after COVID-19 lockdowns hampered sales. The iPhone maker on Thursday reported quarterly revenue in Greater China fell 1%, snapping a streak of strong quarters in the region. Overall, Apple's revenue rose 2%, beating estimates, and the company said there had been no slowdown in demand for iPhones globally despite macroeconomic indicators turning negative.

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • What's Next for ServiceNow as the Stock Takes a Dive?

    Shares of ServiceNow are slumping lower on the company's dismal guidance, according to reports Thursday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a new low in July to continue the lengthy downward trend and tell us that sellers of NOW have been more aggressive than buyers for months now. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NOW, below, we can see a difference between eastern techniques like candlesticks and western techniques like the OBV line.

  • Google launches a major change to Gmail

    Meet, Chat, and Spaces are now coming to the main website while Material You will resign the buttons and colours of the service

  • Crypto: How to set up a .eth domain

    Interest in .eth domain names has escalated since amazon.eth received a purchase bid of $1m this month.

  • Rival Chip Makers Brag About Having the Tiniest Products, but Who Can Tell?

    Intel, Samsung and TSMC talk big about how many transistors they can cram on a teeny chip, but the advertised sizing makes little sense; “The triumph of marketing hype.”

  • Strong iPhone Sales, Services Revenue Drive Apple's June-Quarter Beat

    Electronics giant Apple late Thursday beat targets for its fiscal third quarter thanks to better-than-expected iPhone and services sales.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Market Share Gains Versus Verizon Pick Up In Q2

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Crimp Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership

    The software companies are trying to get the U.S. to share its cloud-spending more widely by embracing a multicloud approach.

  • Is DALL-E's art borrowed or stolen?

    Creative AIs are being trained on creative's work. Is that fair, or desirable?

  • Apple Is Stifling the Metaverse, Tech Expert Says

    Matthew Ball, managing partner of Epyllion Co. and author of “The Metaverse and How It Will Revolutionize Everything,” discusses on CoinDesk TV what role the tech giant is playing in the field.

  • Google and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform

    U.S. chip manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Public Sector announced on Thursday they are expanding an open source platform to design chips that can be made in SkyWater’s Minnesota facility. SkyWater said the U.S. Department of Defense is funding $15 million for the development of the platform. “One of the reasons the U.S. government is investing in this initiative is because they can then take the output of a lot of this development,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman.

  • Backbone's mobile gaming controller gets an official PlayStation edition

    This morning, Backbone (the company behind the Backbone One, a really-dang-good controller accessory for the iPhone) debuted a new variant of its device: Backbone One PlayStation Edition. Internally, this PlayStation edition is largely the same as the original Backbone One — its got the same switches, triggers, layout, etc. Externally, though, its been redesigned (in collaboration with the PlayStation design team) to look just right alongside a PS5 or official DualSense controller. The company will sell both devices; the original Backbone One isn't going away.

  • Microsoft's earnings weren't as terrible as they seemed

    Microsoft missed top and bottom line expectations in fiscal Q4, but things aren't as bad as they look.

  • Qualcomm Gives Lackluster Forecast, Renewing Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, saying that a weakening economy will hurt consumer spending on mobile devices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Sta