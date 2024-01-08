A 'rare and coveted' job: Oscar Mayer seeks full-time drivers of the iconic Wienermobile

Think you're a hot dog driver? Here's a potential job opening for you: driving the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer wants to hire a dozen "Hotdoggers," for year-long full-time jobs driving its iconic 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. If you relish the chance, you can apply through Jan. 31 on the Oscar Meyer website to be part of what will be the 37th class of Hotdoggers who drive the Wienermobile, which first hit the road in 1936.

Drivers travel and maintain one of the six Wienermobiles, traveling an average of 20,000 miles, visiting more than 20 states and handing out 250,000 Wiener Whistles during the year, the company says. They also create content for the brand’s social media channels.

Stanley cup craze: People are flooding stores and buying out shops. What made them so popular?

In recent years, Hotdoggers' ambassador-like duties have included traveling to Puerto Rico, overseeing 12 weddings in Las Vegas, and introducing hot dog-flavored frozen pops in New York City.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Ed Roland, ‘Top Dog’ and senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at Kraft Heinz, in a statement. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.”

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and the Hotdoggers who drive the 27-foot vehicles across the U.S.

What are the qualifications to drive the Wienermobile?

On average, less than 1% of applicants are selected for the positions, Oscar Mayer says, making it statistically easier to earn admission to an Ivy League university than to become a member of the Hotdogger class. Here's some of the recommended qualifications for the job of Wienermobile brand ambassador:

Strong communications skills and social media savvy.

A bachelor's degree, preferably in public relations, communications, journalism or marketing.

A love of hot dog puns is a helpful condiment.

Story continues

Applicants can expect a base salary of $35,600, according to the job listing. Other benefits include a a weekly allowance of $150 (or $7,200 for the year) for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, a full health benefits package, and 100% of hotel expenses covered.

You can apply to be one of 12 Hotdoggers who drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile across the U.S.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Want to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Jop applications open