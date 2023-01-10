Rare earth metals market to grow by 8.1% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment will drive growth - Technavio
Rare earth metals insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Ucore Rare Metals Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application, Type, and Geography
In 2017, the rare earth metals market was valued at USD 6,898.00 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,794.80 million. The rare earth metals market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,932.67 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3% according to Technavio.
Rare earth metals market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Rare earth metals market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Alkane Resources Ltd - The company offers mining and exploration services for rare earth metals.
Arafura Rare Earths Ltd. - The company offers mining extraction and separation plants for rare earth metals.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - The company offers a wide range of rare earth elements such as lithium, rare earth, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium.
Canada Rare Earth Corp - The company offers mining and exploration for rare earth metals.
Rare earth metals market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment
Surge in consumption from APAC
Rise of new production capacities
KEY challenges –
Demand-supply outages and the rise of substitutes
Lack of skilled professionals in the mining sector
Conservatism and federal control over production
The rare earth metals market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this rare earth metals market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rare earth metals market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the rare earth metals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the rare earth metals market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rare earth metals market vendors
Rare Earth Metals Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4932.67 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.1
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 72%
Key countries
US, China, Vietnam, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
