Rare earth metals market to grow by 8.1% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment will drive growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2023-2027

Rare earth metals insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Ucore Rare Metals Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, Type, and Geography

In 2017, the rare earth metals market was valued at USD 6,898.00 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,794.80 million. The rare earth metals market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,932.67 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Rare earth metals market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Rare earth metals market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Alkane Resources Ltd - The company offers mining and exploration services for rare earth metals.

  • Arafura Rare Earths Ltd. - The company offers mining extraction and separation plants for rare earth metals.

  • Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - The company offers a wide range of rare earth elements such as lithium, rare earth, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium.

  • Canada Rare Earth Corp - The company offers mining and exploration for rare earth metals.

Rare earth metals market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment

  • Surge in consumption from APAC

  • Rise of new production capacities

KEY challenges – 

  • Demand-supply outages and the rise of substitutes

  • Lack of skilled professionals in the mining sector

  • Conservatism and federal control over production

The rare earth metals market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this rare earth metals market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rare earth metals market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the rare earth metals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the rare earth metals market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rare earth metals market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market is projected to grow by USD 707.41 million with a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The high demand for Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy for orthopedic implants is one of the factors driving the Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market growth. The stringent certification process hindering the adoption of new technologies is one of the factors limiting the Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market's growth.

  • The Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market size is expected to increase by 12701.19 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72%. The energy and environmental factors are notably driving the aluminum scrap recycling market growth, although factors such as a decrease in the recycling rate of used beverage cans may impede the market growth.

Rare Earth Metals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4932.67 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 72%

Key countries

US, China, Vietnam, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global rare earth metals market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Permanent magnets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Metal alloys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Catalysts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Polishing powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Light rare earth elements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Heavy rare earth elements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Other element type - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alkane Resources Ltd

  • 12.4 Arafura Rare Earths Ltd.

  • 12.5 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

  • 12.6 Canada Rare Earth Corp

  • 12.7 Energy Transition Minerals Ltd.

  • 12.8 Frontier Rare Earths Ltd.

  • 12.9 HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

  • 12.11 Iluka Resources Ltd.

  • 12.12 IREL (India) Ltd.

  • 12.13 Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

  • 12.14 Neo Performance Materials Inc.

  • 12.15 Northern Minerals Ltd.

  • 12.16 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rare-earth-metals-market-to-grow-by-8-1-y-o-y-in-2023-growing-demand-for-electronic-appliances-and-personal-equipment-will-drive-growth---technavio-301715288.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

