U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,762.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,724.00
    -31.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.30
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.03
    -4.87 (-4.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    -23.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.87
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2100
    +2.1500 (+1.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,196.17
    +2,592.80 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.14
    +73.61 (+7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.82
    +33.47 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

The rare-earth metals market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2021 to USD 9.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.33%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The increasing use of rare-earth elements that are used in the permanent magnet application are likely to drive the rare-earth metals market. APAC is the fastest-growing market for rare-earth metals due to increase in production and consumption in China.

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market by Application, Technology and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247604/?utm_source=GNW
Significant usage of permanent magnets offer a huge impetus to these advanced materials, are expected to drive the rare-earth metals market in the region.

In terms of value, Neodymium oxide segment is projected to lead the global rare-earth metals market through 2026.

The Neodymium oxide segment is projected to lead the rare-earth metals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.Neodymium oxide is used to produce magnets which are found in most modern vehicles and aircraft as well as popular consumer electronics, such as headphones, microphones, and computer discs .

It is used in high-strength permanent magnets that are also known as neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets and are one of the strongest magnets in the world. Incresing use of Clean energy application has driven the market.

The Phosphors segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by applications throughout the forecast period.
The Phosphors segment, by application, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Phosphors used in many applications that require color in the light exhibited, namely, cathode ray tube displays, fluo¬rescent lamps, and other applications.

The important elements in this sector are europium, terbium, and yttrium.Phosphors are used to convert the incident radiation into the light of designed colors.

This is based on the properties of the elements that are included in the phosphors. The demand for rare-earth oxide phosphor products is expected to increase, due to the government policies in US, Canada, China, among other countries, and the European Union, where the incandescent lamps are being replaced with fluorescent and LED lamps.

In terms of value, the Asia rare-earth metals market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC is the largest producer and consumer of rare-earth metals across the globe, with almost all major manufacturers and end-use companies present in the region.APAC has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, driven by the growing population, favorable investment policies, growing economies, and government initiatives directed at promoting electronics and automobile industries in the region.

APAC is the top region in terms of total rare-earth material consumption due to rapidly increasing demand in China, which accounts for maximum global rare-earth consumption. It was the largest consumer of rare-earth elements in 2019, with an estimated market revenue of over USD 5.2 billion. The region is also expected to witness the fastest-growth in terms of consumption due to growing industrialization and extraction activities in China. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.
•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 54%, Production: 23%, and CXOs: 23%
•?By Designation: Managers: 61%, CXOs: 23%, and Executives: 16%
•?By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and South America: 5%

The global rare-earth metals market comprises major manufacturers, such as are Lynas Corporation (Australia), Alkane Resources ltd (Australia), Arafura Resources Ltd (Australia), China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd (China), Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc (Canada), Iluka Resource Ltd (Australia), Canada Rare Earth Corporation (Canada).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the rare-earth metals market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the rare-earth metals market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall rare-earth metals market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247604/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pi

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • Russia will likely default with April 4 payment due of $2.2 billion, experts say

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief last week after the Russian government made a $117 million interest payment on its foreign debt. But a much bigger payment comes due April 4 — to the tune of $2.2 billion — and creditors are far less optimistic Russia will pony up this time.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why you should fear oil prices at $90, $100, $150, or $200: Morning Brief

    Get ready for oil-related earnings warnings. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 28, 2022.

  • Exclusive-AMC CEO says more meme-stock powered deals are coming

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Chief Executive Adam Aron said the movie-theater chain would embark on more "transformational" deals to capitalize on the interest of retail investors following its bet on a troubled gold and silver mine operator. AMC unveiled a $27.9 million investment for a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp about two weeks ago, an unusual deal for a company operating more than 900 theaters worldwide that raised eyebrows among market observers. AMC's investment called upon a $1.8 billion "war chest" it raised in 2021 by selling its shares in the open market, in part on the back of retail investors who turned it into a popular 'meme' stock.

  • European markets push higher ahead of Ukraine-Russia peace talks

    European stocks were in the green as investors keep an eye on lower oil prices amid Shanghai lockdown and the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • Exclusive-Sea e-commerce arm Shopee to shut down India operations - statement

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after beginning operations there, citing "global market uncertainties". The business withdrawal comes weeks after Sea's e-commerce arm, Shopee, said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in it.

  • China Stocks Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Deepens Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell as a lockdown in Shanghai to combat a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleEl Salvador Declares State of Emergency as Gang Murders SoarTh

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter, or lower production orders by about 2 million to 3 million units than originally planned, due to weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said. Earlier this month, Apple unveiled 5G connectivity to its iPhone SE, its low-cost model aimed mostly at buyers in emerging markets.