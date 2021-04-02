U.S. markets closed

Rare Immune Cell Type Explains How Body Keeps Common Virus in Check

·4 min read

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare immune cell type is key to the body's immune response to cytomegalovirus (CMV), which infects more than half of the human population, a new study finds.

(PRNewsfoto/NYU School of Medicine)

Published in Science Immunology on April 2, the work showed that plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) react specifically to CMV inside cells, where it "hides" from the immune system for years after an original infection. The virus can be re-activated, however, multiplying to damage organs when the body is stressed by other illnesses of aging (e.g. severe infections and sepsis, organ transplant, etc.).

Activated pDCs are known to produce the immune signaling protein interferon alpha in response to many viruses, but were previously found to respond poorly to CMV. The current study confirmed that this cell type is not activated by CMV viral particles floating freely in the body, but may represent the body's strong, unique immune response to CMV-infected cells. With pDCs known to fail with age, their capacity to produce interferon alpha fades as well.

"Our results suggest that, in cases where CMV reactivates in aging patients thanks to another illness, treatment with interferon alpha, already FDA-approved in drug form for other diseases, could be used to keep persistent CMV in check," say senior study author Boris Reizis, PhD, professor in the Departments of Medicine and Pathology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of its newly launched Translational Immunology Center. "Of course any application would first need to be studied in clinical trials."

Newfound Role

The immune system is known to survey the "insides" of cells for signs of viral infection, and to detect and destroy infected cells before a virus can force them to mass produce copies of itself. Such surveillance for CMV was thought to be accomplished by immune cells called "natural killer" (NK) cells and certain T cells.

The current authors found that pDCs may be the key to specifically detecting, and keeping constant pressure on, even small amounts of virus contained within CMV-infected cells, alerting NK cells to their presence. Furthermore, the new study found that pDCs sense CMV-infected cells through a protein called Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), which is known to recognize viral DNA ingested by pDCs. To become activated, the researchers say, a pDC must bump into an infected cell, scoop the virus from it, and detect its DNA through TLR9.

This study result reflects on how different viral types use different, but related molecules as their genetic material. Viruses like HIV inject RNA into human cells, along with enzymes that reverse transcribe it into DNA, which is then read by the host cell's genetic machinery to build more RNA-containing viral particles. Past studies had shown that pDCs could detect cells infected with RNA viruses, but the current study is the first to show that they can do so for cells infected with a DNA-carrying virus such as CMV. The evidence suggests that this mechanism may be a universal human immune response to DNA viruses, many of which excel at evading the immune system.

While interferon production by pDC is usually rapid and lasts only several hours (so the response to viruses does not itself become dangerous), pDC responses to CMV-infected cells were prolonged, peaking at 8-16 hours and still ongoing after 30 hours. The research team also found that pDCs produce primarily interferon alpha and a related protein (interferon lambda), whereas "free-floating" viruses usually trigger production of a broad mix of signaling molecules (cytokines). These distinct features of pDC response appear particularly suited for control of CMV reactivation within cells, where the immune response must happen locally but with restraint to avert inflammatory damage to the cell.

Along with Reizis, study authors from the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone Health were Tae Jin Yun and Oriana Perez. Also study authors were Suzu Igarashi and Felicia Goodrum of the Department of Immunobiology, BIO5 Institute, University of Arizona, Tucson; Haoquan Zhao and Yufeng Shen of the Department of Systems Biology, Marcus Pereira of the Department of Medicine, Peter Sims of the Department of Systems Biology, and Emmanuel Zorn and Donna Farber of the Center for Translational Immunology, all at Columbia University Irving Medical Center; and Adeeb Rahman of the Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Tisch Cancer Institute of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Funding for the study was provided by National Institutes of Health (NIH) Human Immunology Project Consortium grant AI128949, NIH grant AI072571, and NIH grant S10 OD023547-01.

Media Inquiries:
Gregory Williams
212-404-3500
gregory.williams@nyumc.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rare-immune-cell-type-explains-how-body-keeps-common-virus-in-check-301261530.html

SOURCE NYU Grossman School of Medicine

  • Lil Nas X song, video speak to larger issue of acceptance in religion, church

    The controversy surrounding Georgia rapper Lil Nas X's latest video is really a critique of the Black church, analyst says.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes

    Global equity markets surged on Thursday, with U.S. and European benchmark stock indexes setting record highs, on the back of the strongest manufacturing data around the world in decades and a drop in bond yields that lifted big tech shares. U.S. President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure added to investor enthusiasm, as did accelerating vaccine rollouts. Asian markets ended with a late burst pushing Chinese shares up 1.2%, while Europe's STOXX 600 shrugged off France's new lockdown order to close in on its pre-COVID record highs.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Forget Higher Interest Rates. This Could Kill the Bull Market.

    Investors have been fretting over higher interest rates and their impact on stock valuations. They should be more concerned with what cash-rich companies have planned.

  • 2 Chip-Equipment Makers to Play the Semiconductor Shortage

    A Bernstein analyst thinks that chip-manufacturing equipment makers are a solid way to play the shortage.

  • 4 signs that major relief from your student loan debt is on the way

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Deutsche Bank Bond Drives $1.1 Million in Fees to Diverse Shops

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG paid one of the largest fee shares ever to banks managed by women, minorities and veterans for helping oversee its recent bond sale, as diverse firms take on more significant roles in debt offerings.Over 60% of the deal’s fees, or about $1.1 million, were split among a group of 11 banks including joint lead managers Academy Securities, CastleOak Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group, R. Seelaus & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank, according to a Deutsche Bank spokesman and the transaction’s offering documents. That compares to an industry average of 20% or less in recent years for diverse firms, which have tended to serve mostly in lower paying co-manager roles.“This is very indicative of the trajectory of ascending roles for diversity and inclusion firms,” said Spencer Wilcox, a Navy veteran who now serves as Academy’s head of debt capital markets. “We’re graduating past these ancillary roles.”Banks with diverse ownership have been making inroads in the U.S. corporate bond market, which has long been dominated by the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. Companies are increasingly factoring in diversity and inclusion goals into their capital markets activities, especially in the wake of racial justice protests that swept the U.S. last year.Read more: Up against Wall Street bond giants, minority firms want moreDeutsche Bank issued $750 million of bonds through its New York branch Tuesday, and the deal settled Thursday. The four-year senior non-preferred notes, which can’t be bought back for three years, priced at a spread of 112.5 basis points over Treasuries, a minimal concession to its outstanding debt.As joint lead managers, the diverse firms were included in every aspect of the transaction, from calls to determine when the deal would move forward, to building orders with investors and pricing, said Jeanmarie Genirs, head of U.S. investment-grade syndicate at Deutsche Bank.“We sat around a virtual table to figure out how we could make a difference in terms of really trying to increase diversity and inclusion on Wall Street,” Genirs said. “You can always pay out more money, but the other important part was to help raise their profile with investors and issuers.”Diverse firms not only pride themselves on their social missions, but also tend to cater to investors with backgrounds similar to their own, which helps issuers distribute bonds across a wider swath of the market.By being in on meetings to determine if a transaction will move forward, known as go-no-go calls, the diverse firms got a closer view of the discretion that issuers use in timing their transactions, Academy’s Wilcox said. That was especially valuable given the backdrop earlier this week, when of some of the world’s biggest banks reported significant losses tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management. The offering from Deutsche Bank, which managed to sidestep much of the tumult, likely would have gone on Monday, but was held until Tuesday to allow the market to process the headlines, Genirs said.Paving the WayFinancial issuers, some of the most frequent borrowers, have led the way in including diverse firms in their underwriting groups. Citigroup worked solely with Black-owned firms to distribute $2.5 billion of bonds in January, while Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired diverse firms to help underwrite their respective bond sales in March.“I give these big banks a lot of credit for bending over backwards to be more inclusive,” said Leslie Graves, co-head of origination and syndicate at women-owned Seelaus. “It doesn’t feel concessionary, they really are committed and it’s not a one-time thing.”As banks lead the effort, corporate issuers will take notice and follow suit, Wilcox said. It’s already been happening -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. paid record absolute fees to diverse underwriters in a $10 billion bond sale in August, while Allstate Corp. in November hired solely banks owned by minorities, women or veterans for its $1.2 billion bond sale, the biggest corporate deal yet managed only by diverse firms.“When Wall Street sets the standard, corporates tend to follow,” Wilcox said. “It sends a signal to the marketplace very broadly.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Compass CEO Robert Reffkin: COVID created a ‘permanent shift’ in real-estate demand

    Compass (COMP) the residential real-estate brokerage, went public Thursday, at a time when both the IPO and real-estate markets are at something of a crossroads. Ahead of its debut, Compass reduced its target price range and trimmed the number of shares sold by nearly a third to 25 million. The company set its initial public offering at the low range of its target range, at $18, but the stock rose as much as 23% following its debut.

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Divorced student debtors detail anguish over 1990s law that's turned into a 'nightmare'

    Problems with student loan debt pushed Congress to create a seemingly straightforward law in the 1990s to help borrowers lower default rates by consolidating debt with their spouses.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data which the rest of us don’t necessarily know – it’s also that they are held responsible for their decisions. Company officers can’t just make trading choices based on personal preference or profit. They must account for their choices to board members and shareholders – and that audience wants to make money, too. So, when corporate insiders start buying up stock in their own company, it’s a strong signal for investors. Bearing this in mind, we used the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool from TipRanks to point us in the direction of “Strong Buy” stocks the insiders are snapping up. We found two names flashing signs of strong insider buying that warrant a closer look. Epizyme (EPZM) We’ll start with Epizyme, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel epigenetic medicines designed to specifically target the genetic causes of various cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and certain genetically defined solid tumors. The company’s flagship product, tazemetostat, was approved last year for use as a monotherapy in two indications: epithelioid sarcoma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also planning several clinical trials to measure tazemetostat’s efficacy as a combination drug against NHL and several solid tumor cancers, including some types of prostate cancer. Having a marketable drug approved and available for prescription is the goal of every biotech pharma company – so Epizyme has achieved a major milestone with tazemetostat. The drug, marketed as Tazverik, brought in net revenues of $4.5 million in 4Q20, slightly more than half of the company’s quarterly revenue total of $8.4 million. For the full year 2020, the company’s top line came in at $15.8 million; Tazverik’s share was $11.5 million. Looking at the pipeline, Epizyme has upcoming Phase 1b studies of Tazverik in the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. This study is already fully enrolled, and the initial safety and activity data is expected to come in 2H21. Additional studies of Tazverik in the treatment of heme and solid tumors are slated to begin later this year. Turning to the inside trades, we note that David Mott, of Epizyme’s Board of Directors, made a purchase of $500,099 in EPZM shares. He made the purchase, totaling 62,717 shares, in three tranches on March 25 and 26. His display of confidence gets the backing of Wedbush's David Nierengarten. The 5-star analyst rates EPZM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $27 price target implies a robust upside of 212% in the coming year. (To watch Niergarten’s track record, click here) “[We] are encouraged by the progress EPZM made with marketing Tazverik for the first year. After the challenges of the pandemic environment recede, we expect more rapid adoption in the clinic. EPZM is also looking to partner the marketing of Tazverik abroad. EPZM has a strong cash position with runway into 2023," Nierengarten commented. Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Nierengarten on this one. There are 8 recent reviews of this stock, and they break down strongly – by 6 to 2 – in favor of Buy versus Hold, giving EPZM its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The share are trading for $8.66, and their $18.67 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~116%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Next up is Verrica, a dermatology-focused therapeutics company working on new treatments and medical interventions for a wide range of skin conditions. The company has three drug candidates in the pipeline – V-102, V-103, and LTX-315. Of these, the latter two are in the pre-IND process with the FDA, while the first, V-102, is waiting for an FDA approval as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum. V-102’s NDA is actually a resubmission; the process was started last year, and the FDA send a CRL in July. Verrica resubmitted the NDA in December, and expects acceptance later this year, and the PDUFA date for this application is June 23. Molluscum contagiosum affects some 6 million people in the US, so the patient base for an effective treatment is there. In the meantime, the company is pursuing two additional studies of V-102, as a treatment for common warts and external genital warts. Verrica priced a public offering of stock on March 25, offering over 2 million shares at $14.75 each. And that brings us to the insider purchase. Board member Paul Manning, who is also a 10% owner of the company, picked up over 739,000 shares, paying more than $10.91 million. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright, Oren Livnat believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “We see high probability of final approval and believe Verrica more than likely has satisfactorily addressed the items in the prior Complete Response Letter, which necessitated a minor device design update, and additional Human Factors and stability work. We believe FDA should be keen to approve a properly regulated cantharidin product, given all that is available now is poorly regulated, compounded volatile product, and there is nothing approved to treat MC," Livnat wrote. The analyst added, "Assuming approval, Verrica hopes to launch by end-August. We continue to project a modest ramp through 2022 as Verrica implements an innovative forward-deployed inventory model… [we] continue to project peak sales of about $375M.” In line with these comments, Livnat rates VRCA shares as a Buy, with a $24 price target to indicates a 58% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Livnat’s track record, click here) There are only two recent reviews on record for Verrica – but both of them are to Buy the stock, making the Moderate Buy rating unanimous. VRCA is priced at $15.04, with an average price target of $23.33 suggesting a 55% one-year upside potential. (See VRCA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Oil gives up nearly all of its gains on reports OPEC+ plans to ease output cuts

    Oil futures gave nearly all of its gains in Thursday dealings. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have reached a preliminary agreement to gradually ease production cuts from May, Reuters reported, citing two OPEC+ sources. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, remain in closed-door discussions. Reuters said two sources had earlier told the news agency that OPEC+ was considering raising production by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 barrels per day in June and 400,000 barrels per day in July. May West Texas Intermediate crude was up 14 cents, or 0.222%, at $59.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after tapping an intraday high of $60.84. June Brent crude was flat at $62.74 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • My wife’s father left her a home and money in a trust. This subsidizes our lifestyle. What happens to me if she dies?

    ‘I am concerned that if something happened, her sisters might try to claim it as family property and say I’m not entitled to it.’Ï

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Dow futures rise 150 points after March jobs report; regular trading closed for Good Friday

    U.S. stock-index futures trade higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected March jobs report. Cash trading is closed due to the Good Friday holiday, while futures closed at 9:15 a.m. Eastern.