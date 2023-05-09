Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

SzB / iStock.com

Who doesn't have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven't looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you've inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.

While most people won't have rare items on hand, you just never know. Many a surprised person has discovered on "Antiques Roadshow" that something they thought was junk is actually super valuable. You could be next.

Here is a sampling of rare items that could bring you a lot of money if you are lucky enough to still have them.

Star Wars Action Figures

Though the "Star Wars" franchise has made several comebacks, with many new additions since the 1970s release, the older toys continue to be extremely valuable. A 1978 Luke Skywalker figure, one of about 20 in existence, sold for $25,000 some years back, according to Good Housekeeping.

While you may be unlikely to have one of these on hand, any older Star Wars dolls still in their packaging may be of extreme value to collectors.

Hot Wheels Cars

Most of these palm-sized toy cars aren't worth much more than a few bucks each, but there are some unique editions that are quite valuable -- such as the 1969 Volkswagen Beach Bomb prototype.

Its design was too big for the race tracks these cars ride on, so they didn't produce very many. According to Good Housekeeping, these may be worth $125,000.

Vintage Chandeliers

Chandeliers, those often extravagant, elegant or artsy light fixtures found hanging from big foyers and other rooms, might be worth something. According to Love to Know, some early American chandeliers have sold for as much as $7,500 in the right condition. Even smaller ones may be worth a few hundred or thousand dollars.

Vintage Typewriters

Though typing on a typewriter has become inefficient, many people still value the style, look and feel of this old-fashioned method of writing. You can't deny they just look cool.

According to The Spruce Crafts, typewriters like Underwood and Remington that date to the 1940s or before are likely to be worth some money, possibly as much as $800, particularly if they're in good condition.

The Moya Visible No 2, released in 1905 by the Moya Typewriter company, is valued at over $3,600.

Old Cameras

Old cameras may no longer be practical, but they have an undeniable style that is charming, and potentially valuable. The most valuable part of the camera may be lenses that are made from brass, which can sell for as much as $2,000, according to Love to Know.

Old Books

Not all old books are valuable in terms of money (though certainly in literary merit). However, book collectors are often seeking first editions of special books, and it may be worth combing through your, or a family member's, book collection to see if any are worth something.

Things like the condition of the book, scarcity (how few of it exist), and copies signed by the author contribute to value, according to AbeBooks. An extreme example of this is one edition of "First Folio" by Shakespeare, which includes 23 of his original plays, printed in 1623. This sold for $5.2 million in 2006, according to Reader's Digest.

Comics

Comics, those colorful, illustrated forms of story that have spawned many a Marvel series (and have dedicated readerships), might be worth some money if you have ones from the heyday of the comics' debut.

According to SuperWorldComics, the really valuable ones will have been published between the 1930s and 1970s and have 10c, 12c, 15c, 20c, or 25c on the cover. Once you hit 30c, the comics lose value. The most valuable comics have sold for amounts between several hundred thousand dollars and several million, according to Love to Know.

Platinum Jewelry

If you're looking through a cache of jewelry, yours or some you've inherited, you want to determine a few things first before you can decide if they're worth anything. The most valuable metal is not actually gold, but platinum. This rare metal looks like a cross between silver and white gold.

Today, it's valued at over $1,000 per ounce, but its value has more to do with the fact that there's much less platinum in existence than other metals. If it has valuable gemstones in it, such as diamonds or emeralds, the value goes up.

Rare Costume Jewelry

While costume jewelry might seem like an odd choice for value, considering it's typically not made from precious metals or stones, some costume jewelry was designed by famous designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Jean Clément, Jean Schlumberger, Coppolo e Toppo and even Salvadore Dali -- and can be worth a mint, according to FreshEdits.com.

Here are a couple examples, according to Antique Mall. A 1933 Crown Trifari Ruby Red Glass Poinsettia Flower Brooch designed by Alfred Phillippe is valued at nearly $7,500. A 1952 Christian Dior Musical Box Costume Brooch designed by Michael Maer is valued at nearly $1,500.

Hood Ornaments

Those fancy hood ornaments that adorn some classic and expensive cars, as well as old household appliances like furnaces, can be worth a pretty penny, depending on their make and condition.

According to Collector's Dashboard, quite a few hood ornaments have sold for a few hundred dollars each, including a vintage 1931-1932 Chrysler winged gazelle radiator cap hood ornament for $200, and a rare vintage 1950's Pontiac Chieftain amber hood ornament for $449.

