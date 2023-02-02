Rare Sugar Market to hit $1.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Major rare sugar market participant includes Tate & Lyle, Douglas Laboratories, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Matsutani Chemical Industry, zuChem, CJ CheilJedang, Bonumose, Inc., Samyang Corporation, and Ingredion.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rare sugar market valuation is projected to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The report identifies surging consumer demand for ready-to-eat & convenience products and positive inclination toward a healthy lifestyle as the chief drivers of the industry. The growing importance of dietary supplements is also shaping the market demand. For instance, in Europe, the sale of vitamin D and other blends is witnessing a favorable customer shift towards high-quality supplements. This indicates a significant growth potential for rare sugar-based nutritional supplements as the European vitamin market is speculated to cross than USD 3.5 billion by 2025.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4458

The rare sugar market from D-mannose segment is predicted to record a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032, as a result of its significant probiotic qualities for controlling metabolic processes and the glycosylation of vital proteins, D-mannose is considered highly beneficial for the digestive tract.

The food & beverages application segment is estimated to reach USD 600 million by 2032, propelled by the rising demand for healthy meals and beverages, along with the expanding use of rare sugar sweeteners. These solutions are easy to mix and suitable for varied natural components. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on providing low-calorie alternatives to cater to consumers' inclination toward healthier foods and beverages.





The Europe rare sugar market worth over USD 380 million by 2032. The food and beverage industry's growing need for high-quality ingredients and its rapid adoption of low-calorie dishes are expected to improve the market growth. Diabetes, obesity, and infections are on the rise, pushing business players to alter their product marketing techniques. Rare sugar solutions are becoming more prevalent in the pharmaceutical sector as a result of rising occurrences of diabetes, bone disorders, and infections.

Story continues

Major players involved in the rare sugar market include Tate & Lyle, Douglas Laboratories, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Matsutani Chemical Industry, zuChem, CJ CheilJedang, Bonumose, Inc., Samyang Corporation, and Ingredion. The competitive landscape of the industry is slated to experience a series of substantial investments by companies to boost their production capacity and cater to growing the market demand.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/4458?gmpaycod=sugmp

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global rare sugar industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Rare Sugar Market Insights

3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Manufacturers

3.3.2 Suppliers

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 Technology & Service Providers

3.3.4 Vendor matrix

3.3.5 COVID – 19 impacts on raw material procurement and supply chain

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.1.1 FDA - Deceleration of Allulose and Calories from Allulose on Nutrition and Supplement facts Labels

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.2.1 Labeling of sugars and sweeteners in the EU

3.4.3 China

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 D-Mannose

3.5.2 Allulose

3.5.3 Tagatose

3.5.4 D-Xylose

3.5.5 L-Arabinose

3.5.6 L-Fucose

3.5.7 COVID-19 impact on pricing analysis

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 North America: High adoption in personal care industry

3.6.1.2 Europe: Increasing usage in dietary supplements

3.6.1.3 Asia Pacific: Growing awareness toward a healthier lifestyle

3.6.1.3.1 Growing consumer demand for convenience and ready-to-eat products

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges: Strict government regulations

3.7 Growth potential analysis, 2022

3.7.1 Emerging business model

3.8 Innovation & sustainability

3.8.1 Ardilla Technologies – High Purity & Crystalline Product Line Up

3.8.2 Ingredion – New manufacturing method, enzymatic isomerization

3.8.3 Illinois – New method for producing allulose

3.8.4 Evolva – Launch of L-Arabinose

3.9 Technology landscape

3.9.1 Production methods of rare sugars by lzumoring

3.9.2 Chemical process

3.9.3 Biochemical

3.10 Cost structure analysis, 2022

3.11 Porter’s Analysis

3.11.1 Industry Rivalry

3.11.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.11.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.11.4 Threat of new entrants

3.11.5 Threat of substitutes

3.12 PESTLE Analysis

3.13 Patent landscape

3.14 Impact of COVID-19 on rare sugar market, by application

3.14.1 Food & beverages

3.14.2 Pharmaceutical

3.14.3 Dietary supplement

3.14.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care

3.15 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war on rare sugar market

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com



