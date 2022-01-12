Rare Sugar Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Major rare sugar market players include Douglas Laboratories Europe, DuPont de Nemours, Tate & Lyle, Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical, Nutraceuticals Group, The Sanwa Starc, Bonumose LLC, Samyang Corporation, Matsutani Chemical Industry, Sweet Cures, Ingredion Incorporated, Cyanotech Corporation, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical, and CJ CheilJedang.

Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global rare sugar market size is slated to register substantial growth rate during the forecast timeline, propelled by rising awareness among people of the health benefits of consuming low-calorie foods. The cases of diabetes and obesity are witnessing a significant rise across many regions, which will boost the demand for rare sugars. The products have lesser calories as compared to their conventional counterparts and can effectively treat and avoid these ailments. The trends positively contributing to the industry expansion are mentioned below:

North America (regional valuation may hit $635 million)

Allulose gains traction as a low-calorie sweetener:

Allulose is being widely preferred by customers as it acts as a low-calorie substitute to the conventional white sugar and imitates its texture and taste. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allulose contains only 0.4 calories per gram, whereas traditional sugar has nearly 4 calories per gram, making the former highly popular among fitness enthusiasts.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Rare Sugar Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1832/sample

Use of rare sugars rises in the pharmaceutical sector:

Rare sugars are likely to find extensive applications in the region’s pharmaceutical sector as they will be used in a variety of drug making processes. A major reason behind using rare sugars in the production of medicines is that they do not cause any biochemical reactions. D-allulose contains several antioxidant properties which play a key role in controlling the blood pressure level in patients. Rare sugars may also be vital to the expansion of the pharma sectors in the U.S. and Canada, thereby increasing their demand.

Story continues

Canada rare sugar market share shows steady increase:

Canada is expected to hold a major share of the North America rare sugar market by 2027 as the incidence of chronic ailments, such as obesity and diabetes is growing. The number of people being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes is projected to reach 5 million by 2025. People have become health conscious after knowing the negative consequences of high sugar intake and are trying to find low calorie alternatives to processed sugar, which may positively influence the demand for rare sugars.

Europe (regional valuation predicted to cross $270 million)

D-mannose largely used to treat ailments:

D-mannose will gain traction among end-users in the healthcare sector as it is commonly used to treat carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome type 1b. It can also be used to treat Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and aids the growth of good bacteria, which improves gut health. The growing cases of bleeding and blood sugar disorders will promote the consumption of D-mannose in either pill or powder form.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Rare Sugar Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1698/sample

Dietary supplements find robust consumption among fitness enthusiasts:

Dietary supplements are likely to find a strong customer base in the UK as they are becoming increasingly health conscious. Moreover, the number of people suffering from diabetes is growing at a strong rate. Rare sugars are commonly used in dietary supplements as they exhibit a wide range of antioxidants that can help consumers reduce excess weight and feel healthy while doing so. As more and more people are switching to low-calorie and nutritious diets, the adoption of rare sugars is anticipated to go up in the coming years.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation may surpass $580 million)

Tagatose will gain momentum in demand:

Tagatose may account for a share worth more than $20 million in the Asia Pacific rare sugar market by 2027. Tagatose has gained significant popularity among consumers as an ideal sugar substitute. Additionally, the demand for low-calorie sweeteners is growing at a notable rate across the region. Tagatose is also being extensively used in several products manufactured in the food & beverage and pharma sectors, thereby augmenting its demand among end-users.

Rare sugars largely used to produce cosmetic products:

Cosmetic applications held a share worth more than $35 million in the Asia Pacific rare sugar market in 2020. Customers are increasing their demand for high-quality and organic cosmetic ingredients that elevate their aesthetic appearance and offer several skincare benefits. They are opting for high performance and quick-action cosmetic products. The need for antiaging cosmetic and personal care items is predicted to catalyze the adoption of rare sugars.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Rare Sugar Market Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2037/sample

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com



