Rarebreed Veterinary Partners Acquires Vet's Best Friend Group in Landmark Veterinary Deal

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners
·3 min read

PORTLAND, Maine, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a thriving community of veterinary hospitals whose goal is to deliver exceptional patient care, outstanding client service, and an amazing employee experience, announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based veterinary group Vet's Best Friend (VBF). The deal adds 47 locations to Rarebreed's 71-practice community, making it one of the largest practice groups in the country.

The company will be headquartered in Portland, Maine, and is majority backed by Revelstoke Capital Partners. The combined company is one of the most well-capitalized veterinary health platforms in the U.S., positioned for rapid future expansion through acquisition and building veterinary hospitals.

Sean Miller, COO, commented, "The acquisition of VBF represents a major milestone for Rarebreed and the veterinary community. Our goal has always been to reimagine the veterinary experience by creating a working environment where team members feel supported, valued, heard — and happy to come to work every day. As we strengthen our community, in a measured and thoughtful way, the closer we are to reaching that goal."

VBF CEO Jeff Wilson added, "I am very excited to begin our relationship with Rarebreed. Vet's Best Friend and Rarebreed are similar mission-based organizations that are highly focused on our people. By joining together, we will be able to accelerate our mission throughout the veterinary industry."

Rarebreed and VBF share a common purpose: to take care of the people who take care of pets. We believe that when you take care of your team, excellent patient care will follow. Both companies reject the one-size-fits-all partnership model, instead working with hospital owners to create a relationship that works for them. The combined company, which includes general practice, urgent care, and specialty emergency hospitals, will work to create a broad network that values healthcare teams and offers the innovation and cutting-edge technology necessary to expand, improve, and optimize service.

"We are thrilled to welcome the VBF team to Rarebreed," said Dan Espinal, CEO. "Their vision to take care of the people who take care of our pets mirrors our own. Together we will be able to positively impact the lives of more veterinary team members from Florida to the northeast corner of Maine. I look forward to working together to improve medical outcomes, bettering the lives of veterinary healthcare teams."

##

About Rarebreed

Rarebreed is the industry-leading technology-enabled operator of veterinary practices to create the employer of choice, one partnership or team member at a time. We pride ourselves on building trusted, lasting relationships with our partner hospitals, with goals to provide top-notch patient care, world-class client service, and an unparalleled work experience. We continue to build a broad network of practices that values healthcare teams by offering them the tools necessary to grow, improve, and reimagine the veterinary experience. For more information, visit www.rarebreedvet.com.

About Vet's Best Friend

Vet's Best Friend acquired and operated veterinary practices with a singular mission to take care of the people who take care of our pets. http://vetsbestfriend.com

Rarebreed is the registered service mark of Rarebreed Veterinary Partners.

For further information:

Media Contact

Sarah Mills
Director of Marketing & Communications
Rarebreed Veterinary Partners
smills@rarebreedvet.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


