RAREVIEW CAPITAL ETFS SURPASS $100 MILLION AUM MILESTONE

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rareview Capital LLC, a registered investment advisor and ETF sponsor dedicated to goals-based investment strategies, announced today that its exchange-traded fund (ETF) family surpassed $100 million in cumulative assets under management (AUM).

Rareview Capital's ETF suite has grown 22% year-to-date despite extremely challenging market conditions. It is the latest achievement in its product lineup, which focuses on addressing three seminal investment issues:

How to avoid a catastrophic stock market sell-off and minimize the time to recovery.

How to mitigate the effects of inflation and protect purchasing power.

How to generate above-average income in a low-interest rate environment.

"This is a major milestone that validates our entire suite of innovative investment solutions," said Neil Azous, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Rareview Capital. "We look forward to continued success in our existing ETF lineup and are determined to launch additional products which empower financial professionals to meet their clients' goals."

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor. We build goals-based investment management strategies that can be accessed through ETFs, sub-advisory/dual contract, model portfolios, or by opening an account directly with us.

Rareview Capital LLC is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and can be reached at 212-475-8664. For additional information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com.

Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Further, none of the information and material in this communication is intended to constitute legal advice, tax advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.rareviewcapital.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Futures Risk: Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, market, municipal securities, high yield securities, credit, interest rate, call, tax, liquidity, leverage, anti-takeover measures, non-diversified, investment restrictions, operational, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund.

Not insured by FDIC/NCUSIF or any federal government agency. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit. May lose value.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

CONTACT:

Louis Noschese

Rareview Capital LLC

212-475-8664

info@rareviewcapital.com

www.rareviewcapital.com

