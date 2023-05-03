Rasmala launches USD 2 billion residential real estate strategy in the United Kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmala Investment Bank Limited, a leading alternative investment manager in the Middle East, has announced the launch of a five-year UK multifamily strategy to create a portfolio of residential properties in the United Kingdom exceeding USD 2 billion in investment value.

The strategy targets the UK multifamily market through a Shariah-compliant investment vehicle, with an initial focus on the serviced apartment and build-to-rent (BTR) subsectors in and around London. It has been seeded by the Rasmala Group and has an active investment pipeline over the next 12-18 months.

In addition to two residential apartment blocks, the strategy benefits from a controlling stake in Red Apartments Limited (RAL), a leading operator managing nearly 500 residential units in and around London. RAL is led by an experienced management team with a twenty-five year track record in managing serviced apartments.

Eric Swats, CFA, Chief Executive Officer at Rasmala, said: "Our UK multifamily strategy builds on Rasmala's track record of matching GCC investors with real estate opportunities in the UK. Our seed investment including RAL reflects our commitment to being the partner of choice in the UK living sector, beginning with the serviced apartment and build-to-rent (BTR) sub-sectors."

Dominic Sherry, Chief Executive Officer at RAL, added: "A new generation of renters are delaying moving onto the property ladder due to affordability concerns. We see considerable opportunity to grow our build-to-rent brand as a complement to our serviced apartment brand."

The Rasmala UK Multifamily strategy builds on Rasmala's real estate investment experience in the UK, Europe and North America.

About the Rasmala Group

Established in 1999, the Rasmala Investment Bank Limited is a leading alternative investment manager which invests directly and alongside Gulf-based institutional investors including banks, pension funds, endowments, family offices, corporations and government institutions. Rasmala Investment Bank Limited is based in the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rasmala Group. The significant subsidiaries of the Rasmala Group are referred to interchangeably as "Rasmala" and "the Rasmala Group". For further details, please visit www.rasmala.com.

