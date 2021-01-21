U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,851.00
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,117.00
    +21.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,345.50
    +51.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.88
    -0.43 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2140
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -1.76 (-7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.4050
    -0.1650 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,824.53
    -677.57 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.44
    -49.18 (-7.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,748.50
    +8.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,756.86
    +233.60 (+0.82%)
     

Raspberry Pi Foundation launches $4 microcontroller with custom chip

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet the Raspberry Pi Pico, a tiny little microcontroller that lets you build hardware projects with some code running on the microcontroller. Even more interesting, the Raspberry Pi Foundation is using its own RP2040 chip, which means that the foundation is now making its own silicon.

If you’re not familiar with microcontrollers, those devices let you control other parts or other devices. You might think that you can already do this kind of stuff with a regular Raspberry Pi. But microcontrollers are specifically designed to interact with other things.

They’re cheap, they’re small and they draw very little power. You can start developing your project with a breadboard to avoid soldering. You can pair it with a small battery and it can run for weeks or even months. Unlike computers, microcontrollers don’t run traditional operating systems. Your code runs directly on the chip.

Like other microcontrollers, the Raspberry Pi Pico has dozens of input and output pins on the sides of the device. Those pins are important as they act as the interface with other components. For instance, you can make your microcontroller interact with an LED light, get data from various sensors, show some information on a display, etc.

The Raspberry Pi Pico uses the RP2040 chip. It has a dual-core Arm processor (running at 133MHz), 264KB of RAM, 26 GPIO pins including 3 analog inputs, a micro-USB port and a temperature sensor. It doesn’t come with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And it costs $4.

If you want to run something on the Raspberry Pi Pico, it’s quite easy. You plug your device to your computer using the micro-USB port. You boot up the Raspberry Pi Pico while pressing the button. The device will appear on your computer as an external drive.

In addition to C, you can use MicroPython as your development language. It’s a Python-inspired language for microcontrollers. The Raspberry Pi Foundation has written a ton of documentation and a datasheet for the Pico.

Interestingly, the Raspberry Pi Foundation wants to let others benefit from its own chip design. It has reached out to Adafruit, Arduino, Pimoroni and Sparkfun so that they can build their own boards using the RP2040 chip. There will be an entire ecosystem of RP2040-powered devices.

This is an interesting move for the Raspberry Pi Foundation as it can go down this path and iterate on its own chip design with more powerful variants. It provides two main advantages — the ability to control exactly what to put on board, and price.

Image Credits: Raspberry Pi Foundation

Latest Stories

  • Obalon Therapeutics stock soars to lead all gainers on massive volume after ReShape merger deal

    Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. blasted six-fold higher on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the weight loss technologies company announced an agreement to merge with weight loss solutions company ReShape Lifesciences Inc. . Obalon's stock rose 503.4% toward the highest close since JUne 2019, while trading volume soared to 395.4 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 626,000 shares. The stock was the biggest gainer and most active on major U.S. exchanges on Wednesday. ReShape shares, which currently trade over the counter, rose 155%. When the merger is completed, ReShape shareholders will own 51% of the combined entity, and the company will be renamed Reshape Lifesciences Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RSLS." "We are excited with this opportunity to add Obalon's FDA approved Balloon System to ReShape's line of minimally invasive weight-loss solutions while also expanding our market reach," said ReShape Chief Executive Bart Bandy. Obalon's stock has now rocketed 922.5% over the past three months while ReShape shares have soared 187.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.

  • The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • Bitcoin Sells Off on Bearish Sentiment, Yellen Worries

    The sell-off also led to major corrections for other cryptocurrencies including ether, stellar, xrp and chainlink.

  • Are These 3 Electric Car Stocks Still Worth Buying? Analyst Weighs In

    Electric cars are growing in popularity, a trend fueled by social acceptance, the green mentality, and a recognition that the internal combustion engine does have its flaws. Some of those flaws are addressed by electric vehicles (EVs). They bring lower emissions, less pollution from the car, and the promise of high performance off the mark. For the present, the main drawbacks are the high cost and relatively short range of current battery technology. Even so, many consumers have decided that the benefits outweigh the costs, and EV sales are increasing. China, in particular, has long been known for its pollution and smog issues, and the government is actively pushing EVs as a possible ameliorating factor. In addition, EVs, with their quick acceleration and (usually) short range, are a ready fit with China’s crowded – and growing – urban centers. In a comprehensive review of the Chinese EV sector, Jefferies analyst Alexious Lee noted, "We are constructive on the outlook for NEV in China as the country pushes forward with the 'electrification to digitalization' trend. While global automakers' JVs are quickly rolling out new models of energy saving vehicles (HEVs and PHEVs) to comply with the top-down target to reduce annual Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFC), Chinese automakers (both legacy and startups) are motivated to quickly accelerate the adoption of BEV with entry-level, city commuting models and premium-positioned advanced models." Against this backdrop, Lee has picked out one Chinese EV stock that is worth owning, and two that investors should avoid for now. We used TipRanks' database to find out what other Wall Street analysts have to say about the prospects of these three. Li Auto (LI) Chinese EV company Li Auto boasts of having the country’s single best-selling model of electric vehicle. The Li ONE sold 3,700 units this past October, bringing the total number sold in the first year of production to 22,000. At current sales and production rates, Li expects the company to double its annual sales number this year. That’s a big deal, in the world’s largest electric car market. China produces more than half of all EVs sold globally, and nearly all of the electric busses. Li Auto, founded in 2015, has focused on plug-in hybrids – models which can plug into a charging station to maintain the battery, but also have a combustion engine to compensate for low-density charging networks. The Li ONE is a full-size SUV hybrid electric that has rapidly found popularity in its market. Li Auto went public on the NASDAQ in July of 2020. In the IPO, the company started with a share price of $11.50, and closed the first day with a gain of 40%. In the months since, LI has appreciated 116%. Those share gains come as the company reported strong earnings. In 3Q20, the last quarter reported, LI showed US$363 million in sales, up 28% sequentially, and forming the lion’s share of the company’s US$369.8 million in total revenue. Also positive, Li reported a 149% sequential increase in free cash flow, to US$110.4 million. Lee is impressed with Li Auto’s technology, noting, “Li One’s EREV powertrain has proven a great success due to (1) extended range, (2) limited impact from low temp, (3) easier acceptance by car buyers. The advantage is sustainable ahead of the battery cost parity, estimated at FY25 (LFP) and FY27 (NMC), making LI AUTO the automaker to turn OCF positive and profitable earlier vs peers." The analyst added, "LI AUTO is the first in China to successfully commercialized extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) which is solution to drivers’ range anxiety and automakers’ high BOM. Powered by fuel, the ER system provides alternative source of electricity in addition to battery packs, which is significantly outstanding during low temp environment where BEVs may lose up to 50% of the printed range." Seeing the company’s technology as the key attraction for customers and investors, Lee initiated his coverage of LI with a Buy rating and a $44.50 price target. This figure implies 25% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) There is broad agreement on Wall Street with Lee that this stock is a buying proposition. LI shares have a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 reviews, including 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares are priced at $35.60 and the $44.18 average price target is in-line with Lee’s, suggesting 24% upside for the next 12 months. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks) Nio (NIO) Where Li Auto has the single best-selling EV model in China, competing company Nio is vying with Elon Musk’s Tesla for the top market-share spot in the Chinese EV market. With a market cap of $90 billion, Nio is the largest of China’s domestic electric car manufacturers. The company has a varied line-up of products, including lithium-ion battery SUVs and a water-cooled electric motor sports car. Two sedans and a minivan are on the drawing boards for future release. In the meantime, Nio’s vehicles are popular. The company reported 43,728 vehicle deliveries in 2020, more than double the 2019 figure, and the last five months of the year saw car deliveries increase for 5 straight months. December deliveries exceeded 7,000 vehicles. Nio’s revenues have been increasing steadily, and has shown significant year-over-year gains in the second and third quarters of 2020. In Q2, the gain was 137%; in Q3, it was 150%. In absolute numbers, Q3 revenue hit $654 million. However, with shares rallying 1016% over the past 52 weeks, there's little room for further growth -- at least according to Jefferies' Lee. The analyst initiated coverage on NIO with a Hold rating and $60 price target. This figure implies a modest 3% upside. "We use DCF method to value NIO. In our DCF model, we factor in solid volume growth, positive net profit from FY24 and positive FCF from FY23. We apply a WACC of 8.1% and terminal growth rate of 5% and come to target price of US$60," Lee explained. Overall, Nio holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 13 reviews on record, which include 7 Buys and 6 Holds. NIO is selling for $57.71, and recent share gains have pushed that price just slightly below the $57.79 average price target. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) XPeng, Inc. (XPEV) XPeng is another company, like Li, in the mid-range price level of China’s electric car market. The company has two models in production, the G3 SUV and the P7 sedan. Both are long-range EV models, capable of driving 500 to 700 kilometers on a single charge, and carry advanced autopilot systems for driver assistance. The G3 started deliveries in December 2018; the P7, in June 2020. In another comparison with Li Auto, XPeng also went public in the US markets in summer 2020. The stock premiered on the NYSE on the last day of August, at a price of $23.10, and in the IPO the company raised $1.5 billion. Since the IPO, the stock is up 127% and the company has reached a market cap of $37.4 billion. Increasing sales lie behind the share gains. XPeng reported 8,578 vehicles delivered in Q3 2020, a gain of 265% from the year-ago quarter. The bulk of those deliveries were P7 sedans – the model saw deliveries jump from 325 in Q2 to 6,210 in Q3. Strong sales translated to revenues of US$310 million for the quarter, a truly impressive gain of 342%. Jefferies' Lee sees XPeng as a well-positioned company that has possibly maxed out its short-term growth. He writes, “XPENG has a very strong exposure to tech-driven growth… While we favor its specialty in autonomous driving and power consumption efficiency, our FY21 forecast of 120% sales growth is lower than consensus while our FY22 forecast of 129% is higher given slower market acceptance and higher competition in Rmb200-300K segment.” To this end, Lee rates XPEV a Hold and his $54.40 price target suggests a minor upside of ~4%. The recent gains in XPEV have pushed the price right slightly above the average price target of $51.25; the stock is now selling for $52.46. This comes along with a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. (See XPEV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • Top Technology Stocks for February 2021

    These are the technology stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2021.

  • A survey says we're keeping too much money in cash — do this instead

    You can be too safe with your money, even during a pandemic.

  • 12 red flags that could lead to an IRS audit

    IRS audit flags can stem from things you do — or don't do — when filing your tax return.

  • Ant Group’s Valuation Seen Dropping to $108 Billion on Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation may be cut further under new measures proposed by China to curb market concentration in its online payments market, according to new estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence.Jack Ma’s fintech giant may be worth less than 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) under the draft proposals, which could reduce the value of Ant’s Alipay service by half, according to senior analyst Francis Chan. Earlier this month, Chan lowered his Ant valuation to less than 1 trillion yuan, from about 1.44 trillion yuan.“Ant Group’s valuation may plunge further if its payment unit is forced to break up due to potential anti-trust probes by China’s central bank,” Chan wrote in a research note.The revised estimate for Ant is a far cry from valuations that ran as high as $320 billion before the company was forced to scrap its record initial public offering in November. China’s crackdown forced Ma’s firm to withdraw the $35 billion IPO just days before its planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.China’s central bank said on Wednesday that any non-bank payment company with half the market share for online transactions, or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type. Firms already with payment licenses would have a one-year grace period to comply with the new rules, the central bank said.Alipay, with about 1 billion users, controls 55% of the mobile payments market. A break up could reduce its 600 billion yuan valuation in half, Chan said, adding it’s questionable whether Ant can relaunch its IPO this year.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which holds a stake in Ant, fell 2.5% in Hong Kong after rallying 8.5% on Wednesday after Ma emerged in public for the first time since China began clamping down on his businesses, ending several months of speculation over his whereabouts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum surges near all-time highs, may rally 650% to $10,500: analysts

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, could see a 650% rally to hit $10,500, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Are the Biden Stocks

    As power has changed hands in the White House, we can expect these names -- and themes -- to benefit.

  • FuelCell Energy's Earnings Outlook

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share? Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.Earnings And Revenue Based on FuelCell Energy management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $17.05 million. In the same quarter last year, FuelCell Energy reported a loss per share of $0.12 on revenue of $11.04 million.What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter? Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.View more earnings on FCELThe Wall Street estimate would represent a 66.67% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 54.42% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.08 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.20 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 16.05 M 15.55 M 14.91 M 11.51 M Revenue Actual 18.73 M 18.88 M 16.26 M 11.04 M Stock Performance Shares of FuelCell Energy were trading at $18.125 as of January 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 884.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FuelCell Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Understanding FuelCell Energy's Unusual Options Activity * 12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China EV Leader Surges After Unveiling Luxury Sedan?

    Nio stock jumped after the Chinese EV maker unveiled its first long-battery-life electric car in January. But is the stock a buy now?

  • Is Caladrius Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Wednesday, shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) took off by a whopping 110%. However, the surge did not come off the back of a treatment’s regulatory approval or the release of positive clinical trial results. Seemingly more prosaic, investors appeared to cheer the news that the company has treated its first patient in the Phase 2b FREEDOM Trial of CLBS16, the small biotech’s candidate for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD). The double-blind, placebo-controlled study kicked off at the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, Ohio and, overall, by the end of the year, 105 patients are expected to enroll across several sites in the U.S. The trial’s objective is to further assess the effectiveness and safety of the intracoronary delivery of autologous CD34+ cells in patients with CMD and without obstructive coronary artery disease. The company anticipates to have top-line data available by 3Q22. Covering the stock for H.C. Wainwright, analyst Joseph Pantginis commented, "With the FREEDOM trial, CLBS16 is poised to replicate its performance in a larger population of CMD patients in a blinded fashion, therefore solidifying the basis for key discussions with the FDA around its path to approval.” The excitement around the trial’s initiation might be down to the fact the treatment has a good track record already. The analyst reminds investors, that in spring 2020, the company reported that CLBS16 demonstrated “compelling Phase 2a data of safety and efficacy.” The data showed that in 19 out of 20 CMD patients, a single administration of CLBS16 markedly improved the coronary flow reserve (CFR) and angina symptoms. Pantginis highlights how CLBS16 could prove to be unique, when compared to other CMD treatments. “We note that based on CLBS16’s MoA (mechanism of action) the benefits experienced by the patients originate from revascularization, therefore are expected to be durable and to contribute to the restoration of the cardiac tissue functionality in the long term,” the 5-star analyst said. “This element is a key differentiating factor of CLBS16 from current treatments, and together with the significant amelioration of symptoms, should resonate well with physicians and regulators.” If you think you might have missed the boat following Wednesday’s massive share haul, Pantginis thinks otherwise. Even after the surge, Pantginis’ price target stands at $14, implying additional upside of ~306% could be at play over the following months. Unsurprisingly, the analyst sticks to a Buy rating. (To watch Pantginis’ track record, click here) Pantginis is currently the only analyst to have posted a review over the past 3 months. It will be interesting to see if other Street analysts take notice. (See CLBS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • BlackBerry Stock Extends Rally On Facebook Settlement; More Upside From AWS?

    The rally in BlackBerry stock continued for the fourth trading session in the wake of its global court settlement with Facebook over patent royalties. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Canopy Growth, Quanta Services And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) instead of Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO).Cramer would be careful with Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) because of a big move higher. These moves tend to have another leg up, but he doesn't want to be too aggressive.Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a way to play the marijuana space, thinks Cramer.CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC) is a good spec, said Cramer.Everything Michael Klein has been involved with, Cramer has liked it. But he thinks Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is speculative.Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) has more room on the upside, thinks Cramer.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tony Zhang Sees More Upside to GM, Lays Out Bullish Options Trade * Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLU Trade(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street is in its riskiest mindset in 20 years: BofA survey

    Wall Street is loving the stock market as Joe Biden takes over as president, according to the latest Bank of America global fund manager survey.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for February 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for February.

  • Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Ford

    Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including Ford stock, Procter & Gamble's earnings and the executive orders by president Joe Biden.