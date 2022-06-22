U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,709.00
    -58.75 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,106.00
    -419.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,379.75
    -197.50 (-1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.10
    -26.30 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    -5.45 (-4.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.05
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9100
    -0.7470 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.30
    -534.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -4.63 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.43
    -92.62 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Rastegar and His Childhood Friends Go from Selling Baseball Cards to Cutting Multi-Million-Dollar Deals

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you get when you combine two old friends and a younger brother? It may sound like the start to a bad joke, but these real estate powerhouses are not playing. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO, Rastegar Property Company; Dustin Mehaffey and Major Miller of American Realty Consultants; and Nic Costello, real estate broker, and Rastegar's younger brother, have joined forces to make real estate deals that are turning heads. Rastegar's recent sale of Lamar Oaks, a vintage apartment community in northeast Austin, is just one example of a deal sold off-market by American Realty Consultants.

"Working with your childhood friends and family at the highest level of productivity is a rare blessing. Of course, they all know me and the Rastegar Way," Rastegar says.

Miller and Rastegar met in seventh grade and used to sell baseball cards. Years later, Rastegar met Mehaffey while studying abroad in Mexico. Little did they know these friendships would develop into a profitable, business career.

"Ari is not only one of my best friends, but has more integrity and care for his clients and colleagues than anyone I've met; he's always been that way. In my opinion, he's the best real estate investor in the country. Craig Irvin, our internal multifamily expert, led the charge on finding the buyer and together we closed the sale," Mehaffey says.

On May 24, 2022, Rastegar completed the sale of 8071 North Lamar Boulevard in the rapidly growing Austin corridor, Georgian Acres. The property was initially purchased in November 2020 and just sold at a profit on behalf of their JV partner, a large Texas-based insurance company.

Rastegar takes a distinctive approach to real estate targeting recession-resilient opportunities. This strategy helps to manage downside risk, by focusing on capital preservation and passive income as well as growth. He's successfully invested in more than 38 cities, 12 states and seven different asset classes. Their current area of focus is on the growing sunbelt region.

MORE INFORMATION:
Rastegar Property Company: https://rastegarproperty.com/

SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rastegar
Twitter: https://twitter.com/arirastegar
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rastegarproperty
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rastegarproperty/

MULTIMEDIA:
PHOTO link: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0622-s2p-rastegar-300dpi.jpg
Photo caption: Left to right: Dustin, Ari, Nic and Major. Photo credit: April Rankin

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rastegar-and-his-childhood-friends-go-from-selling-baseball-cards-to-cutting-multi-million-dollar-deals-301572708.html

SOURCE Rastegar Property Company

Recommended Stories

  • Pumped by Elon Musk, Dogecoin gains amid slow market recovery

    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been staging a strong comeback since Elon Musk came out on Sunday supporting the former. See related article: Has ‘Crypto Winter’ arrived with Bitcoin, Ether prices falling? Fast facts Dogecoin rose more than 15% in morning trade on Wednesday in Asia, according to CoinMarketCap data. The memecoin rose to a […]

  • Solend Says Investor at Center of Solana DeFi Controversy Started to Move Funds

    A large wallet at the center of the governance drama started to move millions of dollars of cryptocurrencies this morning, Solend said in a tweet.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Meta removes ‘large numbers’ of upskirting images found on Facebook

    The social media firm took action after a BBC investigation found upskirting content being shared in groups on Facebook.

  • Meta Rolls Out Monetizing Features for Instagram, Facebook Creators

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is rolling out new ways for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram and launching updates that will help them build content in the metaverse.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk,

  • Twitter is bringing back its long-lost Chirp Developer Conference in November

    As Twitter continues to woo developers back to its platform, the company today announced the return of its developer conference, Chirp. The event was first held in 2010 but was then canceled the very next year, leading some Twitter developers to host their own event in the wake of Twitter's abandonment. At the time, the event had been a reflection of Twitter's attitude toward its developer community in general -- disorganized and constantly in flux as the company's business initiatives changed.

  • Shiba Inu Becomes Ethereum Whales Largest Holding Surpassing USDT

    The meme coin has been finding more and more audience with every passing day despite losing its position in the top 15 cryptocurrencies.

  • Twitter’s new feature to allow direct publishing of long form content on platform

    New feature reportedly also provides formatting tools seen in blogging software

  • Why Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Up 12% Today

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the coin based on the Shiba Inu "doge" meme, is up over 12% today. Created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, the open-source digital currency actually started out as a joke but has gained enough clout and popularity to be respected in its own right. Part of the reason behind the coin's recent success is the fact that it is lauded and promoted by the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

  • Meta is cracking down on fake and irrelevant reviews on Facebook

    Meta is launching an updated Community Feedback Policy in the United States to ensure that reviews on Facebook are based on real purchasing experiences. In a blog post, Meta said businesses on Facebook must prohibit the manipulation of reviews, incentivization, irrelevance, graphic content and spam. "Our Community Feedback Policy is intended to provide equal voice for all viewpoints that comply with Meta policies, including the full range of positive, negative and neutral feedback," Meta said in a blog post.

  • Meta to roll out new monetization tools on Instagram and Facebook, including a creator marketplace

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the company is rolling out more ways for creators to make money on Facebook and Instagram, and is also expanding some of its current monetization tools to more creators. Zuckerberg also said in order to get more money directly to creators, Meta is going going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges and its upcoming independent news products free for creators until 2024. Zuckerberg announced that Meta is testing a designated place on Instagram where creators can get discovered and paid for content.

  • Meta won’t take a commission from creators on Facebook and Instagram until 2024

    Creators on Instagram and Facebook will have another year to make money from the apps without Meta taking a cut from their earnings.

  • Costco Is Under Fire From Shoppers for Getting Rid of This Popular Product

    From unbeatable bulk deals to food court favorites, Costco has managed to build itself a cult following over the years. But even the most devoted fans of the wholesale chain have had their qualms with the retailer, whether that's about a rise in prices or new store policies. After all, Costco shoppers are members, which reflects a personal stake in the company, and they're not afraid to make their complaints known. Now, the popular retailer is facing backlash from shoppers again—this time in reg

  • Twitter Accounts Hyped Company Seeking Covid Vaccine Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- A network of Twitter accounts pushed messages to boost the share price of a biotech company as it sought approval to run a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to research provided to Bloomberg News. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets

  • The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'God's Favorite Idiot'

    A docuseries about crime and technology and a vampire romance are also trending on the streaming service.

  • EXPLAINER: How platforms dealt with 'RINO hunting' video

    When a GOP Missouri U.S. Senate candidate released a video Monday in which he cocked a gun after calling for a hunt of fellow Republicans who he believes are “RINOs,” or Republicans in Name Only, Facebook scraped it off its platform within a few hours. The result: a post banned on Facebook might stay live on Twitter, depending on who has said what in which context. WHY IS THE VIDEO CONTROVERSIAL?

  • Rio Ferdinand calls for new ‘inspiring’ online platform to combat child bullying

    The former England footballer helped launch an anti-bullying campaign Don’t Face It Alone at No 10 Downing Street.

  • Google News redesign puts a greater emphasis on local stories

    Google News has been given a major overhaul, including a new focus on local coverage.

  • Facebook and US sign deal to end discriminatory housing ads

    Facebook will change its algorithms to prevent discriminatory housing advertising and its parent company will subject itself to court oversight to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday. In a release, U.S. government officials said it had reached agreement with Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., to settle the lawsuit filed simultaneously in Manhattan federal court. According to the release, it was the Justice Department’s first case challenging algorithmic discrimination under the Fair Housing Act.

  • These are the people targeted by online hate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

    A new survey from the Anti-Defamation League found alarmingly high rates of online hate, harassment and violence, especially on Facebook.