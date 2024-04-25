A rate cut in June is still on tap because the job market is weakening, Citi economist says

Jennifer Sor
2 min read
0
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell delivers remarks during a conference at the Brookings Institution in Washington.Reuters/Carlos Barria

  • It's still likely the Fed will issue its first rate cut this June, Citi economist Veronica Clark said.

  • That's because central bankers will need to support a weakening labor market, Clark told Yahoo Finance.

  • The job market has shown signs of weakening in some sectors, like manufacturing.

The Federal Reserve is still likely to cut rates in June in order to prop up the labor market amid a slowdown in hiring, according to Citi economist Veronica Clark.

Speaking with Yahoo Finance this week, Clark pointed to signs of weakness in the US labor market, despite robust job growth seen so far this year. The US added 303,000 payrolls last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — the third straight month of stronger-than-anticipated hiring.

But that growth could start to slow later in 2024, Clark predicted. Manufacturing employment activity continued to contract in March, a sign that hiring is already starting to weaken in some sectors. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, has inched higher in recent months, with the total jobless rate notching a 2-year-high of 3.9% in February.

"We have a base case for June still," Clark said of rate cuts, though she noted a July Fed rate cut was also possible. "If anything, we think inflation is pretty sticky, but we think the Fed is looking at some of this labor market data … and really getting worried that we might be entering a weaker labor market."

Fed officials raised interest rates 525 basis-points over the last two years. That's helped tame inflation but has raised the risk of a recession, the first signs of which could crop up in the labor market, economists have warned.

While Clark anticipates looser Fed policy, investors have pushed back on their outlook for Fed rate cuts this year after a hotter-than-expected inflation report in March. Markets are now pricing in just one or two cuts by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool, down from as many as seven rate cuts projected at the start of 2024.

Central bankers, for their part, have suggested interest rates should remain higher for longer. The Fed needs more confidence that inflation is on track to return to its 2% price target, Powell said recently, sparking a sharp pullback in stocks in this month as investors recalibrated rate-cut expectations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why the S&P 500 is poised to gain 3% over the next 20 days, says JPMorgan's trading desk

    The most recent buy signal was flashed after positioning data showed a sharp decline amid this month's 5% sell-off in the broader stock market.

  • These Are the 10 High-Profile Stocks U.S. Politicians Have Gravitated to Most Over the Last 3 Years

    These stocks kept members of Congress especially busy.

  • Sweden’s Plan for Worst-Case Scenario: War Spreading in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- A red brick building with a grey cooling tower in Malmo’s northern harbor has become a symbol of Sweden’s preparations for an uncertain future.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingThe mothballed power

  • Analysis-China's EV survival game creates peril - and power

    By most measures, the last thing China needs is more electric cars crowding a market with more losers than winners, driving down prices at the expense of profit and taking the fight for market share beyond China. But while there is a peril in China's overcapacity, there is also a power in the hyper-competition it has unleashed, analysts, suppliers and executives say. China's leading EV makers have found ways to slash vehicle development time, combining speed to market with new features and a pricing advantage rivals outside cannot match.

  • Tradeweb Markets (TW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    TW earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Boeing's financial woes continue, while families of crash victims urge US to prosecute the company

    Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $355 million on falling revenue in the first quarter, another sign of the crisis gripping the aircraft manufacturer as it faces increasing scrutiny over the safety of its planes and accusations of shoddy work from a growing number of whistleblowers. CEO David Calhoun said the company is in “a tough moment,” and its focus is on fixing its manufacturing issues, not the financial results. Company executives have been forced to talk more about safety and less about finances since a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, leaving a gaping hole in the plane.

  • Cisco says hackers subverted its security devices to spy on governments

    Technology firm Cisco Systems said that hackers have subverted some of its digital security devices to break in to government networks globally. In a blog post published on Wednesday, the company said its Adaptive Security Appliances - pieces of equipment that roll several different digital defense functions into one - had previously unknown vulnerabilities that had been exploited by a group of hackers they called "UAT4356." The blog post described the group as a "sophisticated state-sponsored actor" and said that the company's investigation found victims that "involved government networks globally."

  • Trump Advisers Discuss Penalties for Nations That Move Away From the Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s economic advisers are considering ways to actively stop nations from shifting away from using the dollar — an effort to counter budding moves among key emerging markets to reduce exposure to the US currency, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blow

  • Real Estate Stocks Sink on Rate Outlook, Disappointing Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Real estate brokerage stocks tumbled Thursday on waning expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, and as a disappointing earnings release raised concern about the sector’s outlook.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll

  • Meta Selloff, GDP Data Drag Equity Markets Lower

    Meta Selloff, GDP Data Drag Equity Markets Lower