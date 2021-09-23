U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

RateGain enters into agreement to acquire myhotelshop to help hotels optimize guest acquisition

·4 min read

Acquisition aimed to help the pandemic-stricken hospitality industry lower acquisition costs

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of myhotelshop, a company incorporated in Germany, which provides a platform to help hotels improve direct guest acquisition. Together, myhotelshop and RateGain will now offer hotels the ability to reach more customers at higher returns.

RateGain enters into agreement to acquire myhotelshop
RateGain enters into agreement to acquire myhotelshop

The agreement is in line with RateGain's mission to become the leading revenue maximization platform for the hospitality and travel industry. As COVID-19 accelerated digitization of customer interactions, according to Phocuswright 9 out of 10 travelers engage with travel online. The research also shows that most travelers do not shop and book from the same source with a majority of online shoppers searching on OTAs and booking on hotel websites. In the midst of multiple channels including intermediaries, metasearch and OTAs hotels are struggling to create the optimum distribution strategy that helps them drive more bookings and lower acquisition costs.

This increases the need for hotels to move away from disparate systems and have a single provider that can help them get better control on guest acquisition and reduce dependency on one channel. myhotelshop offers reporting, bid management and campaign intelligence platform for metasearch publishers and other travel products that enables hotel suppliers, OTAs, and agency clients to reach more customers at higher returns.

Commenting on the agreement Bhanu Chopra, Founder, RateGain said, "We are delighted to welcome Ullrich and the myhotelshop team to the RateGain family. The merger will help in addressing a key challenge that the industry is facing in the post-COVID world that is witnessing increased digitization. The need to become digital first is increasingly becoming chaotic and we aim to make it simpler for hotels to manage their acquisition strategy and enable them to unlock new revenue."

Ullrich Kastner, CEO & Founder, myhotelshop added, "With RateGain we found a partner that helps us scale our technology and business model globally and at the same time keep our company brand and culture as it is. Our people, customers and partners rely on the fact that we stay who we are. Just as much it is important for them that we keep our growth path, to stay ahead in the meta and online marketing space for hotels. We aspire to be the leading marketing software for individual hotels and medium sized chains and the merger with RateGain will help us further enhance this vision within a strong technology framework."

About RateGain:

RateGain is a global provider of SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, offering travel and hospitality solutions that unlock new revenue every day. We are one of the largest aggregators of data points in the world for the hospitality and travel industry (Source: Phocuswright Report.) For more information, visit www.rategain.com

About myhotelshop

Established in January 2012, headquartered in Leipzig, Germany, myhotelshop provides solutions to increase direct sales of hotels and make it a profitable distribution channel by optimizing, managing and distributing hotel content and campaigns to demand partners and driving the online success of its hotel partners. For more information, visit www.myhotelshop.com

Disclaimer:

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The DRHP is available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, at www.investmentbank.kotak.com, www.iiflcap.com and www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html, respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

The equity shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any other applicable law of the United States and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the equity shares are being offered and sold (a) in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and (b) outside the United States in offshore transactions as defined in and in compliance with Regulation S and the applicable laws of the jurisdiction where those offers and sales are made. There will be no public offering in the United States.

RateGain Logo
RateGain Logo

SOURCE RateGain

