RateLinx Named as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

RateLinx
·3 min read

Industry-leading logistics solution provider named to the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx announced today it was named to this year’s SupplyChainBrain list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners after being nominated by their customers. The award adds to a growing list of awards and recognitions RateLinx has received this year.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021 list recognizes suppliers who have been instrumental in their quest for supply chain excellence as nominated by their manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and suppliers. SupplyChainBrain identified ten characteristics that make vendors stand out from the crowd. These include reliability, service excellence, value, knowledge of the customer’s business, problem-solving skills, an attitude of continuous improvement, solid after-sales support, a positive “can-do” attitude, global reach, and strong leadership.

“To be nominated as a great supply chain partner by our customers is a great honor and another example of our excellent customer service and collaboration,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President and Founder of RateLinx. “We are truly thankful our clients nominated us for this award, in the midst of one of the most challenging years in supply chain.”

Known for their global TMS, real-time visibility, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics, RateLinx analyzes logistics performance and optimizes transportation network strategies across planning, execution, tracking, and payment—all in one place. Empowered with data quality and complete visibility into logistics operations and spend, customers can reduce costs, optimize their network, digitize their decision-making, and improve customer satisfaction.

“For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” says Brad Berger, Publisher at Supply Chain Brain.

The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list recognizes vendors who provide beneficial partnerships to their customers through challenges, delivering value, support, and outstanding products and services. Supply chain professionals were asked to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their supply chain efficiency in recent years.

"RateLinx isn’t just an off-the-shelf product," says Nate Endicott, SVP of Global Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships. "Our configurable solutions are designed to truly solve shippers’ logistics challenges using quality data and quickly deliver ROI. We partner closely with our customers to ensure their ongoing success and deliver on their year-over-year initiatives."

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, today’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature. The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list of 2021 is featured in the August 2021 SupplyChainBrain issue and by clicking here.

Contact:

Cory Comer, Director of Marketing
RateLinx
608.515.5822
cory.comer@ratelinx.com


