U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,783.29
    +1,851.39 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Rathdowney Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Rathdowney Resources Ltd. ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") (TSXV: RTH) announces that the Company has closed a first tranche of the private placement announced previously on July 29, 2021, issuing 28,821,996 common shares at a price of $0.035/share for gross proceeds of CAD$1,008,770.

The common shares were issued as part of a unit ("Unit") private placement. Each Unit consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant can be exercised for a five year period from the Closing Date at $0.10 per warrant share. In the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company is at or above $0.20 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days during the warrant exercise period (with the 10th such trading day hereafter referred to as the "Eligible Acceleration Date"), the warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the date that is 60 days after the Eligible Acceleration Date.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a four month hold period from date of closing of the private placement under applicable Canadian securities laws. A cash fee of up to 6% is payable on a portion of the private placement. Completion of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds will be used to advance permitting and engineering activities on the Company's Olza zinc-lead-silver project in Poland, as well as for general corporate working capital purposes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David J. Copeland, P.Eng.
Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: the Olza project will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, studies and development of the Olza project will continue to be positive, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, potential environmental issues and liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Rathdowney Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c8528.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of FireEye Were Down 16% Today

    Earnings weren't bad, but the spin-off of its products segment makes for an uncertain path in the short term.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Here's Why Universal Display Stock Crashed on Friday

    Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 13.5% on Friday, bouncing off that bottom near 11:15 a.m., EDT. The developer and reseller of technologies and materials for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels reported mixed second-quarter results on Thursday evening. Universal Display's second-quarter sales surged 124% year over year, landing at $130 million.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Why Carnival Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) closed out the week up 2.3% on Friday after an analyst raised his price target on the cruise operator because of improving fundamentals in the industry. Citigroup analyst James Ainley raised his price target on Carnival from $30 to $34, believing the pullback in the cruise stock gave investors a "great entry point." Ainley pointed to the earnings report issued by Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) on Wednesday, indicating he saw it as a strong commentary about the business.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why BigCommerce Tumbled 12% on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce service provider BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were down 12.1% headed into Friday's close, largely in response to last quarter's disappointing results. BigCommerce shares had spent the past three months recovering from a sell-off spurred by the previous quarter's similarly lackluster numbers, climbing nearly 67% from May's low to yesterday's close.

  • 10 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech penny stocks Reddit is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying. Technology stocks have reached evaluations that many analysts now term sky-high and in dire need of correction. Of the top […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Did Invitae Stock Fall 17% in July?

    Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares dropped 17% in July as investors moved capital away from the smaller innovative genomic science stocks. No meaningful news was published about the stock, though there were announcements that other care providers would be partnering with Invitae to add genetic testing to their service selection. Invitae is a relatively small and unprofitable company with massive growth aspirations.

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Ready for the Next Leg Up

    Which investment strategy has stood the test of time? Growth investing. The pros from Wall Street argue that stocks with outsized growth prospects reflect some of the most compelling plays out there. This growth potential extends beyond the near-term, with these names set to deliver handsome returns through 2020 and beyond. That said, finding stocks that fall into this category can be challenging, to say the least. According to the analysts, one strategy is to take a step back and look at the bi

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 25.2% in July

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) lost 25.2% of their value in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. There really wasn't any huge breaking news that hurt the stock, but it was at the tip of a trend away from high-valuation stocks with growth potential into value stocks throughout the month. The company, which works on gene-editing therapies, doesn't have any consistent revenue yet.

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Why Groupon Stock Slumped on Friday

    Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) took a tumble on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.33 for the quarter, which beat the consensus analyst estimate of $0.22 heading into the report. Groupon also had negative free cash flow of $43.3 million in the period, showing how the company is struggling to generate cash.

  • 10 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit WallStreetBets stocks that are rising. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks That are Rising. Internet platforms like Reddit have become all the rage in the finance world over the past few months as retail […]