U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.00
    -17.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,693.00
    -132.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,918.25
    -53.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.53
    -1.09 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.10
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5660
    -0.6240 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,330.43
    -404.55 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.48
    -12.92 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,950.48
    +148.84 (+0.54%)
     

The rating agency S&P affirms SCOR’s ‘AA-’ Financial Strength Rating with ‘negative’ outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCOR
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCRYY
  • SZCRF
SCOR
SCOR

Press Release
August 1, 2022 - N° 16

The rating agency S&P affirms
SCOR’s ‘AA- Financial Strength Rating
with ‘negative’ outlook

On Friday, July 29, the rating agency S&P affirmed the ‘AA-’ long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on SCOR SE and related subsidiaries and maintained its ‘negative’ outlook.

This demonstrates a strong Group Solvency Ratio estimated to be at 240% on June 30, 2022.

SCOR is implementing the required actions to restore its technical profitability and reduce the volatility of its results, while developing its franchise.

*

*      *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff and Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Gold Declines After Posting Biggest Weekly Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell after posting its biggest weekly gain since March as the market waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesBullion rose 2.2% last week on specul

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • Alibaba shares keep sliding in Hong Kong following delisting threat from SEC

    Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. continued to sink overnight, after U.S. regulators last week added the e-commerce giant to a list of Chinese-owned companies that could be delisted.

  • Investors are snapping up homes at a furious rate — in some regions they bought up to 20% of houses for sale

    First-time homebuyers who struggled to snag a property this past spring might have been competing with deep-pocketed investors. While the share of investor purchases has fallen from its February peak of 9.7%, investors still scooped up 9.5% of homes in April, up 64% from the same time in 2019 and just about double the share of homes they purchased at the same point in 2015, according to a new analysis from Realtor.com. “In the shorter term, everyday home shoppers should be prepared to face tough competition from a group that has deep pockets, often filled with cash,” Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said in a statement.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • 'Last hurrah': Michael Burry says that you shouldn't get too excited over rosy corporate earnings. But he's starting to see value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesShares of vaccine produ

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Asia Stocks Weather Growth Woes, Dip in US Futures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday, weathering risks from China as well as a drop in US equity futures amid a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that interest rates need to go up to quell elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAn Asi

  • Meta Is Coming Down to Earth, and Now's a Good Time to Catch It

    Metaverse-maker META is no MySpace -- it's got Facebook cred and billions of users, so here's a way to play it while it's down.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Leads 5 Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points

    Warren Buffett energy favorite Occidental Petroleum is near a buy point, but earnings are due Tuesday. Check out this week's stocks to watch.

  • Petrobras Rises After Revenue Beat

    Petrobras' momentum continues after another strong quarter

  • Tesla Stock: Wildly Expensive After Q2 Earnings Surge

    Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are starting to really heat up again, up more than 30% in July. Fueling the bounce was Tesla's impressive second-quarter beat and the relief rally experienced by the broader tech sector. Though the 57% earnings pop was impressive, the valuation remains incredibly stretched. Further, investors may underestimate the potential for a steep slide as the world economy tilts into a recession. Not to take away from the incredible efforts of Elon Musk and company, but 12.1 times sa

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Investors often turn to dividend stocks during periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth because they provide income streams when capital gains growth is difficult to come by. The strategy is sound as the asset managers at Hartford Funds found dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the S&P 500 index over 91 years, stretching back to 1930. While there have been two decades during that period when stocks generated negative returns, dividend stocks still generated growth even in those challenging periods.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • What Does Warren Buffett Think of Berkshire Stock? Earnings Will Offer a Clue.

    Warren Buffett went on a buying spree in the stock market during the first quarter, when Berkshire Hathaway purchased $51 billion of equities, a quarterly record for the company. Investors will be interested to see if Berkshire Hathaway (tickers: BRK/A, BRK/B) took advantage of the stock market’s drop in the second quarter to add to its $390 billion equity portfolio. The numbers should be available, along with details that can help investors assess the stock’s valuation, when Berkshire reports its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

  • Ex-Home Depot CEO disputes book's characterization of Jack Welch

    The late Jack Welch led the transformation of GE into a multinational corporation — earning him a reputation as "manager of the century." But a recent book raises questions about that legacy.

  • 10 Funds That Beat Inflation and Offer Steady Monthly Income

    Using strategies that incorporate high-yield bonds or collateralized loan obligations, some funds have outpaced inflation. They’re worth a look.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?