U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.60
    -37.41 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,026.62
    -108.47 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,548.87
    -170.81 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.30
    -9.16 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    -3.66 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    -32.70 (-1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.36 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0350 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1491
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3660
    +0.2730 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,685.59
    -620.54 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.52
    -14.87 (-3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.85
    -2.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Ratio bags $411M in equity, credit for flexible subscription payment models

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Fintech startup Ratio secured $411 million in equity and debt funding to continue developing what it calls “a new flavor” of buy now, pay later that combines payments, predictive pricing, financing and a quote-to-cash process.

Co-founder and CEO Ashish Srimal founded Ratio in 2021 with CTO Mason Blake, and they have been heads down ever since working on the company’s concept, which is to help SaaS and technology companies tap into the $1.5 trillion subscription market for recurring revenue.

Srimal was previously founder and CEO of sales mobile assistant startup SmarterMe, while Blake was formerly CEO of B2B legal marketplace UpCounsel, a company that exited to LinkedIn.

Their new funding includes $11 million in venture dollars raised in late 2021 and a $400 million credit facility for customer financing. Investors in the round include Streamlined Ventures, Cervin Ventures, 8-Bit Capital, HoneyStone Ventures and a group of individual investors.

When deploying subscription-based business models, SaaS companies often face challenges, like deferred cash flows, discounts and time to recoup customer acquisition costs. For example, Srimal explained that if a company signs a contract for $1.2 million, but the customer wants payments to be monthly or adjusted to how best they can pay, some companies can’t do that, so they offer a 20% or 30% discount.

That’s where the credit facility comes in: Ratio makes the discounts unnecessary by giving the SaaS company the $1.2 million upfront so they can offer more flexible payment options for their customers to match their cash flow needs.

“If you have better cash flow in December versus the summer months, you should be able to choose then as the time to pay for the software,” Srimal told TechCrunch. “For SaaS sellers, they get cost-free capital upfront and can then pass on some of the financing fees to their customers.”

Through this approach, Srimal believes SaaS companies can sell more and faster as they deploy more repeatable offerings. Ratio’s machine learning technology also provides financial and behavioral data to inform vendors on if they are pricing their subscription tiers correctly and the likelihood of churn, lifetime value and willingness to pay.

Srimal says the upfront capital approach has caught on and it has “over half a billion dollars of business in the pipeline already.” It has already funded over $5 million to date, and he expects that to increase to $30 million by the end of the year.

In addition to the heavily booked pipeline, the company grew 10x in annual recurring revenue between the first and second quarters of 2022 after officially launching earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the equity portion of the investment is going into product development of the financial instrument, growing the team of 10 and into operations, Srimal said.

“The product road map is strong, and in the future, Ratio will grow into different facets and will continue to conquer the challenge of enterprise software billing,” Mason told TechCrunch.

How to grow a SaaS company efficiently in a recession

Recommended Stories

  • Note inside exploding package at Northeastern allegedly criticized Mark Zuckerberg, VR technology

    Authorities are still investigating a package containing a protective case that caused a minor explosion at Northeastern University's Holmes Hall. NBC News' Ron Allen reports on what the note inside the case said and if students are back in class.

  • Package explodes on Northeastern University campus: CBS News Flash August 14, 2022

    The FBI is assisting with the investigation after a package opened by an employee detonated on the campus of Boston's Northeastern University, leaving one person with minor injuries. The U.S. Labor Secretary will meet carriers and unions Wednesday in a bid to avoid a rail strike. And singer R. Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing case is now in the hands of a Chicago jury.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Adobe announces deal to buy Figma for $20 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Adobe after the computer software company announced it will acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion.

  • In the wake of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) latest US$1.0b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $109.59, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • Stocks slide as investors mull economic data, Tesla stock in the green

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    You may not be in the mood for a stock market shopping spree right now. And today, Amazon's cloud computing business -- Amazon Web Services -- continues to report double-digit increases in sales and operating income, in spite of the difficult economic context.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is still down roughly 11% since the end of 2021 despite its recent bout of bullishness. This, of course, means some of the Dow's constituents are faring even worse. As the old cliché explains, though, past performance is no guarantee of future results.

  • Ethereum completes long-awaited merge

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith discusses the completion of ethereum’s long-awaited merge and why it matters.

  • Is It Time to Buy 4 of the Stocks Hedge Funds Hate the Most?

    In a stock market like we've been going through this year, everyone is having a tough time, whether you've got just a few dollars in the game or billions, like Wall Street professionals. Arguably, the billionaires running hedge funds are having an even more difficult time than the small retail investor. While their first-half performance beat the S&P 500, according to BarclayHedge, an institutional-investor services division of Backstop Solutions, hedge funds are now suffering sustained redemptions by investors.

  • Is SNAP a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Silver Ring Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of June 2022, the portfolio was very attractively priced, with the Price to Base Case value ratio at 56%. The portfolio had 13 investments plus hedges, cash at 0%, […]

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.