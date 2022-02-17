U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,846.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,588.25
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.90
    -3.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.38
    -2.28 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1387
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4640
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,013.34
    +5.82 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.18
    +0.79 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.85
    -64.55 (-0.24%)
     

Rattan Furniture Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Significant Increase in Demand for Outdoor Rattan Furniture to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rattan Furniture Market by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for rattan furniture in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another potential market for rattan furniture. The significant increase in the demand for rattan furniture from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico will facilitate the growth of the market in focus in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Rattan Furniture Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Rattan Furniture Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the rattan furniture market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 870.19 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving the global rattan furniture market growth is the significant increase in demand for outdoor rattan furniture. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19-induced lockdowns led to the closure of restaurants, bars, and workplaces that negatively impacted the demand for outdoor furniture items such as rattan furniture. However, the need for outdoor rattan furniture in the residential category has increased dramatically due to the pandemic, as people were forced to stay at home and work from home. Thus, the increase in demand from residential end-users due to the WFH culture is expected to drive the global rattan furniture market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global rattan furniture market growth is the fragmentation of the market due to the presence of multiple regional and international vendors. This high fragmentation of the market results in moderate barriers to new entrants, which increases the bargaining power of buyers and prompts vendors to opt for penetration pricing strategies. Furthermore, the local unorganized vendors offer rattan furniture at a low price compared to the prices offered by organized regional and global retailers. Such factors result in high price volatility, thereby leading to a significant increase in price wars, which affect the pricing strategy and the R&D investments of large global vendors. Thus, these factors are expected to challenge the rattan furniture market in the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The rattan furniture market report is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The rattan furniture market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increase in demand for multifunctional and multipurpose residential furniture comprising mainly foldable beds and extendable sofa sets, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The rattan furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Furniture Market in Indonesia -The furniture market share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 3.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.08%. Download a free sample now!

Folding Furniture Market -The folding furniture market share is expected to increase by USD 4.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58%. Download a free sample now!

Rattan Furniture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 870.19 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.81

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agio International Co., Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd, Braxton Culler Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd, Haworth Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd., Linya Group Ltd., Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd., and TUUCI LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agio International Co.

  • Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd

  • Braxton Culler Inc.

  • Fischer Mobel GmbH

  • Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd

  • Haworth Inc.

  • Keter Plastic Ltd.

  • Linya Group Ltd.

  • Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd.

  • TUUCI LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rattan-furniture-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--significant-increase-in-demand-for-outdoor-rattan-furniture-to-boost-market--17000-technavio--reports-301481767.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    This afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET, the biggest name in graphics semiconductor chips will report its sales and profits for fiscal Q4 2021, and for the whole year as well. Wall Street has told investors that Nvidia grew its sales 48% in Q4, and grew its earnings 58%. If true, that would be pretty incredible growth, and some analysts think Nvidia may have done even better than this, with investment bank Piper Sandler, for example, saying yesterday that the company will probably beat expectations -- and raise guidance as well.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Don

  • Shopify Stock Tumbles After Forecasting Slower Revenue Growth

    Shares of the e-commerce software provider were on track to close at their lowest levels since June 2020 after the company said the forces that made it one of the biggest winners of the pandemic are starting to slow.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Charlie Munger warns of inflation, bolsters Apple and Chevron

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer details several takeaways from Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger's shareholders' meeting, including his statements on inflation, the tech sector, and crude oil.

  • Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

    Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because every major auto player wants to compete in this space. Now, it has happened again with a major player leaving Musk behind.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

    The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?