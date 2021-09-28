Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 4, 2021

MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results on November 3, 2021 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 7367188. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 4, 2021 through Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 7367188. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets. Rattler owns crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream assets in the Permian Basin that provide services to Diamondback Energy and third party customers under primarily long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@rattlermidstream.com



