Raven SR to build a waste-to-hydrogen project in Aragón, Spain

·3 min read

  • Announcement marks first European hydrogen production project for U.S.-based Raven SR

  • Aragón, Spain location chosen for policies advancing hydrogen development

  • Waste-to-hydrogen facility launch planned for 2023

PINEDALE, Wyo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, announced today it plans to build a waste-to-hydrogen production facility in Aragón, Spain, following the opening of its subsidiary Raven SR Iberia in Zaragoza.

(PRNewsfoto/Raven SR Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Raven SR Inc.)

Raven SR CEO Matt Murdock and Carmen Font, the company's business consultant in the European Union, recently met with officials in Aragón to share the company's plans, including Arturo Aliaga, vice president and minister of industry, competitiveness and business development of the Regional Government of Aragón. Aliaga also serves as president of the Hydrogen Foundation in Aragón.

"As we advance the commercialization of renewable hydrogen and synthetic fuels produced from waste, we are well-positioned in Europe by launching operations here in Aragón, which is at the forefront of developing the new hydrogen economy for the energy transition," said Murdock. "We appreciate that local officials in Europe, especially Arturo and his colleague, Carlos Javier Navarro Espada, Aragón director-general of industries, recognize that renewable hydrogen is readily achievable, here and now."

The Raven SR project in Aragón will produce 1,600 metric tons per year of renewable hydrogen from approximately 75 tons of organic solid waste per day. Raven SR plans to bring the modular project online in 2023. Raven SR's patented, non-combustion technology reduces waste and emissions while creating clean, renewable fuel.

"This project is fully aligned with the vision of the Government of Aragón for the development and implementation of new hydrogen technologies and contribute to ambitious European decarbonisation objectives," Aliaga said. "We have been promoting initiatives related to hydrogen in Aragón for more than two decades and our region has become the gateway to the European market."

Raven SR is part of the Pilot Action Hy2Market and European Consortium related to the Interregional Innovation Investment Funding Instrument I3, which aims to support the commercialization and scaling up of interregional European innovation projects and investments through the development of European hydrogen value chains. Raven SR's project was chosen last December by the S3 European Hydrogen Valleys Partnership as the best industrial initiative linked to hydrogen due to its advanced technological development stage and the possibilities of implementation in the European Union.

About Raven SR

Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit https://ravensr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raven-sr-to-build-a-waste-to-hydrogen-project-in-aragon-spain-301513169.html

SOURCE Raven SR Inc.

