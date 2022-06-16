Ravensource Fund declares semi-annual distribution

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Ravensource Fund today announced its regular semi-annual distribution to holders of Ravensource Fund trust units (TSX: RAV.UN). The distribution will be paid on June 30, 2022, to unitholders of record on June 23, 2022.

Distribution Details

Distribution Amount: $0.15 per unit Ex-Distribution Date: June 22, 2022 Record Date: June 23, 2022 Payment Date: June 30, 2022

About Ravensource

Ravensource Fund is a closed-end mutual fund trust eligible for registered accounts including RRSPs, RESPs, TFSAs and RRIFs. Ravensource seeks to achieve absolute, long-term returns by investing in out-of-favour and deep-value North American securities. The Fund has three investment strategies: distressed securities, alternative credit and special situations equities.

Additional information relating to Ravensource Fund is available on its website at www.ravensource.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.

30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 901

Toronto, Ontario M4V 3A1

Attention: Scott Reid

Telephone: (416) 250-2845

Email: sreid@stornowayportfolio.com

