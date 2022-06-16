U.S. markets closed

Ravensource Fund declares semi-annual distribution

·1 min read
  • RAV-UN.TO

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Ravensource Fund today announced its regular semi-annual distribution to holders of Ravensource Fund trust units (TSX: RAV.UN).  The distribution will be paid on June 30, 2022, to unitholders of record on June 23, 2022.

Distribution Details

Distribution Amount:

$0.15 per unit

Ex-Distribution Date:

June 22, 2022

Record Date:

June 23, 2022

Payment Date:

June 30, 2022

 

About Ravensource
Ravensource Fund is a closed-end mutual fund trust eligible for registered accounts including RRSPs, RESPs, TFSAs and RRIFs. Ravensource seeks to achieve absolute, long-term returns by investing in out-of-favour and deep-value North American securities. The Fund has three investment strategies: distressed securities, alternative credit and special situations equities.

Additional information relating to Ravensource Fund is available on its website at www.ravensource.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.
30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 901
Toronto, Ontario M4V 3A1
Attention: Scott Reid
Telephone: (416) 250-2845
Email: sreid@stornowayportfolio.com

SOURCE Ravensource Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c3236.html

