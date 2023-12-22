Ravn Foods of New Holstein focuses on providing high-quality food to horses, dogs

Christy and Andrew Ravn of New Holstein are owners of Ravn Foods, which sells high-quality animal feed.

As owners of Ravn Feeds of New Holstein, Green Bay SCORE clients Andrew and Christy Ravn have seen the difference in the higher quality of feed provided to horses,.

“When we go to a place, we tell the animal’s owners that we can save them money and get their animals in a healthier place,” Andrew said. “When I’m talking about horses, for example, I explain the feed systems and the positive difference a nutritional system can make.”

Christy added, “Then I can post photos on social media showing the before and after of the horses and how far they have come using our feed.”

The good results don’t stop with horses. As a person who hunted with his dogs, Andrew became convinced of the superiority of the nutritional products for dogs about 15 years ago. It was the relationship that formed over the years with his sales representative, Steve Raehl, also the owner of Ridgeway Kennel, that led to starting Ravn Feeds.

Raehl was delivering an order of feed when he mentioned to Andrew that he was thinking of retiring from selling feed in about a year.

“When I heard him say that, I talked to Christy and we thought, ‘Why don’t we take it over?'”

What followed was a period of transition during which Raehl helped to explain the business and offer assistance. As a trained engineer who had worked in management, Andrew was familiar with many of the financial and operational aspects. Having been raised as the son of a business owner, he also had a strong work ethic.

“My dad had a welding and fabrication business," Andrew said. "He struggled at times and I learned that owning a business is hard work. My dad had this funny saying and would joke that people often wanted to start a business to have more flexibility. ‘Yes, you do,’ he would say. ‘You can decide which 12 hours of the day that you want to work.'"

For Andrew, the idea of long hours didn’t stop him from starting what would be his second business. He had left his engineering career a few years earlier to become a real estate agents and founded Buckhorn Properties, a company specializing in rural real estate and investment. He placed his license with another real estate company with a niche in rural farm land and properties.

Story continues

That niche placed him in the right place for his new business.

“The new business couples well with the rural property market. I deal with a large number of horse farms,” Andrew said.

He is also well-acquainted with the feed stores, farms, and rural neighbors in the area. His market area and selection are broad. In addition to dogs and horses, he sells feed for an assortment of other animals including chickens, goats, rabbits, alpaca, and sheep.

The business is still relatively new. Last January, the transfer of the sales territory was complete. Raehl, who sold feed for decades, had helped them get established; first, by selling directly to them at cost. Then, by introducing them to the suppliers where they submitted reference and credit checks to get approved.

In between, Andrew wrote a business plan, formed an LLC, obtained a tax identification number, and began mapping out a marketing plan. Christy and her husband had varied roles.

“I have been a registered nurse for 25 years and work full time," she said. "As a nurse, you need to be detail-oriented and I am very much so on the financial side of things to make sure bills are paid and inventory levels are controlled. I can stop at the stores that carry our products or call store owners to see what they need.”

Andrew focuses on operations, deliveries, ordering and sales.

“I knock on doors, find new customers, and fill orders,” he said.

He had initially tried to build the business by making cold calls but had limited success. Now he relies on going into a store, dropping off information, and scheduling an appointment. He has almost a dozen stores stocked with product and deals directly with farms, horse stables, and dog kennels.

“We got in by knocking on doors,” Andrew said. “We are often told by people that they aren’t interested and don’t need another product line, but we are growing based on offering personal service and a premium product that we have a great price on.”

As the business continues to develop, they sought the assistance of SCORE where they are being mentored by Ryan Kauth. They are planning for the future and want to do things right.

Andrew said, “My goal is to double in size in 2024 and then be 10 times the size we are now in five years. I think that will be proof of our products’ performance and the service we provide.”

To get there, they are putting in long hours. Christy continues to work full time and helps with the businesses as Andrew balances real estate, property management, and Ravn Feeds. And, despite the challenges, they say they make a good team because they recognize and respect each other’s strengths.

Christy promoted the business by saying, “We give great customer service, we are available all the time, our products are made in the United States, nothing is outsourced, and if there are any problems, we will back the products 100%.”

Andrew added that another benefit of the business is the nutritional knowledge they have. He says he is committed to knowing as much as he can about the science of nutrition.

“When the hard work is done at the end of the day, I study,” he said. "If there is information out there, I find it. I am inquisitive by nature and want to understand how everything works so I can explain why the products are better. This all inspires me.”

He added, “I think of a quote I heard by Joe Rogan. It said something like, ‘Imagine your life is a movie. What would the hero do? Do that. Do that and be the hero of your own movie.’”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Ravn Foods of New Holstein focuses on providing high-quality food